Our Oath Was to the Constitution: John Frankman

John Frankman, former Captain in the Army and Green Beret, joins today’s podcast. He tells his story, including when he and his men were told to wear red bands to signal that they were unvaccinated. We talk about the recent letter the Army sent to involuntarily separated soldiers, what he’d say to anyone who says the military owns your body, and how he’s been working towards making sure the past 3.5 years never happen again.



On July 1st, John Frankman voluntarily separated from active duty after 8 years due to difficulties surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Before going on active duty, he spent four years in the Catholic seminary before discerning that God had different plans for him at the time. He entered active duty as an Infantry Officer and completed the Infantry Officer Basic School, Airborne School, and Ranger School. After serving as an Infantry Officer, he was selected to attend the Special Forces Qualification Course where he also completed SERE school (Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape) and completed the Military Free Fall Course. Of all of his military accomplishments, he considers refusing the immoral and illegal COVID vaccine his proudest moment.

Follow John Frankman: https://linktr.ee/johny.franksVisit our website: https://www.fedsforfreedom.org

