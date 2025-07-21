TOMORROW, Tuesday, July 22, the full U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee is scheduled to vote on the Appropriations Bill with provisions to shield the chemical industry from liability from harms to farmers and consumers, while restricting the Environmental Protection Administration’s (EPA) ability to protect citizens from harmful exposures.
Please call your representatives and those on this committee, asking them to vote to remove Sections 453 and 507 from the Appropriations Bill.
Last Tuesday, Section 453 of the new House Appropriations Bill – which allows for a pesticide liability shield- passed out of the subcommittee. The vote was along party lines- all Republicans voted FOR it, while Democrats voted against.
That’s right! Republicans voted FOR a pesticide liability shield.
Republicans deny that they are giving Bayer a liability shield. But they are wrong. This provision basically blocks the funding for “regulatory action” of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other agencies to review labels or safety warnings. The misbranding provision is the only thing that keeps these companies liable.
According to Meryl Nass,
“What it would deny them is the cause of action which has been used successfully in cases against Bayer’s glyphosate. Plaintiffs could still go to court, if they could find a lawyer to take the case, but they would not be able to use the “failure to warn” doctrine that has been the way they have managed to win these cases. It is a clever strategy, but I would expect no less with Bayer’s $16 Billion war chest to play with.
Republicans who are going along with this effort have apparently been told to deny the reality of what the rider is for. BUT- why ELSE would it be there if not to prevent plaintiffs from winning settlements against Bayer? Can anyone provide some logical reason pesticide labels should be fixed long-term, without new evidence of harm being disclosed? Why is that good for anyone besides a manufacturer?”
Our friends at Children’s Health Defense put it this way:
"Section 453 was added to the bill to block the government from taking action on health concerns if they differ in any way from the EPA’s most recent health assessments, however outdated and inadequate they may be. The EPA and other agencies would be required to perform new assessments that could take 4 to 12 years even if new science shows harm and even if the original assessment was found to be based on fraud. If passed, Section 453 will strip farmers and consumers from their ability to seek damages against chemical manufacturers from injuries and death when these companies fail to disclose potential harms occurring from exposure to their products.
Section 507 drastically reduces the EPA’s ability to protect consumers from PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), the manmade “forever chemicals” that have profound negative implications upon human health including cancer, hormone disruption, liver and thyroid problems, reproductive harm, and abnormal fetal development."
American citizens need more transparency and accountability, not less as the passage of the Appropriations Bill in its current state will ensure.
Please use the button below TODAY to email your representative to tell them to act to remove Sections 453 and 507 from the Bill.
CALL members of the Appropriations Committee directly, especially if one of them is your representative. Their phone numbers are below.
Start with the Republicans first, as they are most likely to keep in Sections 453 and 507.
It’s urgent that YOU act now to prevent granting liability protection to chemical companies, allowing them to harm consumers with no chance of being held accountable!
The two key Representatives to call first:
OK - Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK-5) - (202) 225-2132
UT - Rep. Celeste Maloy (R-UT-2) - (202) 225-9730
House Appropriations Committee Members
AL - Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL-4) - (202) 225-4876
AL - Rep. Dale Strong (R-AL-5) - (202) 225-4801
AR - Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR-3) - (202) 225-4301
AZ - Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ-6) - (202) 225-2542
CA - Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA-41) - (202) 225-1986
CA - Rep. David Valadao (R-CA-22) - (202) 225-4695
CA - Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA-33) - (202) 225-3201
CA - Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA-09) - (202) 225-4540
CA - Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA-49) - (202) 225-3906
CA - Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA-35) - (202) 225-6161
CT - Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-03) - (202) 225-3661
FL - Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL-26) - (202) 225-4211
FL - Rep. Scott Franklin (R-FL-18) - (202) 225-1252
FL - Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL-5) - (202) 225-2501
FL - Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL-22) - (202) 225-9890
FL - Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-25) - (202) 225-7931
GA - Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA-9) - (202) 225-9893
GA - Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA-02) - (202) 225-3631
HI - Rep. Ed Case (D-HI-01) - (202) 225-2726
IA - Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA-2) - (202) 225-2911
ID - Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID-2) - (202) 225-5531
IL - Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL-05) - (202) 225-4061
IL - Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14) - (202) 225-2976
IN - Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-IN-01) - (202) 225-2461
KY - Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY-5) - (202) 225-4601
LA - Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA-5) - (202) 225-8490
MD - Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD-1) - (202) 225-5311
MD - Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD-05) - (202) 225-4131
MD - Rep. Glen Ivey (D-MD-04) - (202) 225-8699
ME - Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME-01) - (202) 225-6116
MI - Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI-2) - (202) 225-3561
MN - Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN-04) - (202) 225-6631
MO - Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO-4) - (202) 225-2876
MS - Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS-3) - (202) 225-5031
MT - Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT-1) - (202) 225-5628
NC - Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC-11) - (202) 225-6401
NJ - Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ-12) - (202) 225-5801
NV - Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV-2) - (202) 225-6155
NV - Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV-03) - (202) 225-3252
NY - Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY-1) - (202) 225-3826
NY - Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY-13) - (202) 225-4365
NY - Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY-06) - (202) 225-2601
NY - Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-NY-25) - (202) 225-3615
OH - Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH-14) - (202) 225-5731
OH - Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH-09) - (202) 225-4146
OK - Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK-5) - (202) 225-2132
OK - Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK-4) - (202) 225-6165
PA - Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA-14) - (202) 225-2065
PA - Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA-04) - (202) 225-4731
SC - Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC-06) - (202) 225-3315
TN - Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN-3) - (202) 225-3271
TX - Rep. John Carter (R-TX-31) - (202) 225-3864
TX - Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX-27) - (202) 225-7742
TX - Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX-6) - (202) 225-2002
TX - Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX-23) - (202) 225-4511
TX - Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX-28) - (202) 225-1640
TX - Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX-16) - (202) 225-4831
UT - Rep. Celeste Maloy (R-UT-2) - (202) 225-9730
VA - Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA-6) - (202) 225-5431
WA - Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA-4) - (202) 225-5816
WA - Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA-03) - (202) 225-3536
WI - Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-02) - (202) 225-2906
WV - Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV-2) - (202) 225-2711
