BLUF: Please keep reading the entire message. This is where you hear what Feds for Freedom (F4F) will be executing in 2026, why we need your assistance, and the goals we hope to accomplish … if you don’t read anything else and consistently adhere to the TL;DR principle of time management… Please gift us less than 60 seconds worth of attention and read all the way through the FOOT STOMP section.

FOOT STOMP: We are pursuing litigation, legislation, and other measures to achieve accountability. We need your volunteer and financial support to achieve these goals.

Hello F4F supporter!

I am reaching out on behalf of the board of F4F to talk a little about the way ahead in 2026. As you are probably aware, our 5th district settlement was a big win for our organization, and it provided a needed boost to morale and finances. Our organization has big goals in 2026, and these goals are focused on accountability.

En Banc Hearing F4MF v. Biden

Goal 1: Litigation is still center stage .

We should be able to push 3-4 EEO complaints to completion. EEO litigation is the only means by which employees can be made whole and provide an avenue for accountability.

We started 17 class action EEOs in 2021 and 2022 and 14 are still active, but all have not had their class status certified. While our financial support was impacted in 2023 and 2024, we are hoping to help get a number of these across the finish line this fiscal year. Three are poised to do so and we would very much like to be back in a position where we can financially support all of them. Our most promising cases are the ones being run out of the 5th District, and we just had an important win in one of our DOD cases.

The successful ruling provided case law reaffirming that these cases are not moot. It also directed the 5th District to re-examine the claims of religious discrimination related to vaccine status. Many people are fully aware that the EEOC and many Agencies and Departments have been disingenuously claiming that “vaccine status” is completely unrelated to religious belief. Now our other cases can point to this very important ruling.

We are hoping we can push mixed lower court rulings to the Supreme Court. To maximize impact, we must bring the matter before the highest court.

Related litigation goals: We are always on the lookout for litigation that can advance our medical freedom goals. More broadly, we are more than happy to pursue litigation in support of Constitutional governance and other issues that were causative factors in the COVID madness. We are currently exploring the possibility of a privacy and civil liberties lawsuit against the CIA. Stay tuned.

Goal 2: Legislation is the most permanent fix.

We are supporting “cutting edge” legislation and receiving important assistance from Dr. Ladapo’s team in Florida. As many of you are aware, Stephanie Weidle, Stephanie Friedman, PhD, and Jim Erdman visited Dr. Ladapo’s team in Tallahassee to discuss how we amend the State’s Civil Rights Act to include vaccine status. Dr. Ladapo’s Chief of Staff described it as “cutting edge” and Dr. Ladapo said, “I dig it,” as he has offered to help us work with his counterparts in Arkansas, West Virginia, and Louisiana.

Our goal is to build a coalition of State support that will 1) effectively negate federal overreach and 2) hopefully encourage alleged conservatives and constitutionalists to finally act on behalf of America’s citizenry.

Related legislation goals: As you know we have had volunteers repeatedly visiting the People’s House to discuss legislation related to banning mRNA technology and the COVID vaccine, as well as legislation intended to help make federal government workers whole. We have been in contact with Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District Representative Bob Onder. While our conversation has continued to focus on legislation, he has agreed to help create as many roadblocks to government overreach as possible.

We are also looking for F4F volunteers from Kentucky and if possible, the 4th Congressional District, to help Congressman Thomas Massie push legislation through a recalcitrant House intended to end the Prep Act. Similarly, we are looking for F4F volunteers from Arizona, and specifically the 9th Congressional District, to promote and advocate for Congressman Paul Gosar’s End the Vaccine Carve Out Act legislation.

Goal 3: Executive branch action beyond a pen stroke.

Executive branch action can provide bureaucratic protections but will always be less desirable than legislation or litigation. Executive Orders (EO) are great, but the stroke of a pen lasts only as long as the pen stays in someone’s hand. That doesn’t mean we don’t value EOs, we just want to ensure we bureaucratically reinforce them for the next team circulating into office.

How?

We drafted proposed rule changes for the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Many people are unaware that private individuals, non-profits, government employees, heads of government agencies… anybody really … can draft proposed rule changes to address issues of importance to the federal government and how the bureaucracy functions. We did just that and are putting them in the hands of people with political and bureaucratic influence.

We wrote rule changes related to bodily autonomy, whistleblower protections, and religious rights. In all these cases, this was less about drafting new rules; it was more about consolidating statutes, regulations, and rules being implemented unevenly across a disparate and complex playing field.

In addition to passing proposed OPM rule changes to our friends in the federal legislature so that they can put their name and stamp of approval on it before passage to OPM, we have also passed these to Dr. Ladapo, as well as Judge Vance Day and his staff working on the Eradication of Anti-Christian Bias Taskforce. Judge Day has been charged with addressing anti-Christian bias in the federal workforce.

Related executive branch action: We met with this task force in early January to present them with a survey we built, capturing data from our pool of federal employees. The data included religious accommodation and employment status, information on coercive behaviors (including threats of termination, withholding personal property, and lack of access to the workplace), and retaliation, as well as personal stories related to religious discrimination.

We are meeting his team next week to present additional material which will be included in one of his reports to President Trump. Members of the board have had a lot of experience (in their official capacities in the federal work force) working with and on several teams assigned to ensure execution of President Trump’s EOs. This was the first task force with whom we have interacted that asked specifically for personal stories about what happened to government employees. They appear to realize personal harm is directly related to national security and national readiness.

Goal 4: State Chapters need your participation.

Fearless state leadership on display.

Our State Chapters must be fully engaged this year, and we intend to put our money where our mouth is. Our priority States include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, Virginia, and Maryland. We aren’t excluding any of the other states and if there is a strong and active team, we’ll support their efforts to pursue accountability as well, but what are we looking to our chapters to accomplish?

We need our State Chapters to serve as ambassadors. We want our membership growth to begin at the State level. Stay tuned, but in February we will be initiating a membership growth competition, with prizes for the big winners. Equally important is the need for our State Chapter Ambassadors to meet with and coordinate efforts with other local and state groups focusing on Constitutional, conservative, and accountability initiatives. We need to join hands with these groups and ensure our elected leaders are pursuing the things we put them in office to achieve. More people equal louder voices, more influence, and fearful politicians worried about their future employment.

We need volunteers to pick up leadership of these State Chapters. Ideally, State Chapter heads are retired feds who are willing to take a public facing role. If you are looking for a good example, our New Jersey Chapter has been a group of absolute rock stars and that has been because of its leadership. Just like Virginia’s historical role in producing US Presidents, our New Jersey chapter has produced more high-quality board members and volunteers than any other F4F chapter. If you need financial support for meetups and joint work with like-minded groups to accomplish clearly defined goals – we are going to do our best to stretch the budget to make it work.

Financial planning ensures we win.

We need to continue to grow membership and increase financial support to accomplish these goals. We were given a lifeline because of our successful settlement with DOJ. Our current financial status permits us to go hard for a little over one more year. Let me break it down for you.

If our current donation rate continues at the same rate, at year’s end we will bring in between $150,000 to $200,000. We have historically spent well more than that in year (~$250,000-$300,000 in 2021 and 2022) and the lion’s share was in support of EEO litigation. Our donations were far higher in 2021 and 2022, but after the injunction protected the federal workforce from dismissal, many members ceased support. Unfortunately, it was before we had successfully finished EEO litigation.

It is important to provide some historical context.

When we first founded Feds for Medical Freedom in 2021, we made the conscious decision to make membership free; all that was required was an email. We did not want to put people in a position of having to pay for membership when there was a real possibility that they would find themselves unemployed in very short order. We had members pay the law firms directly for the lawsuits. Our two federal lawsuits with Federal Practice groups required a $1000 dollar payment up front. Our Boyden, Gray, and Associates (BG&A) lawsuit offered an upfront $350 dollar payment with a requirement to pay $650 after it was heard in the 5th district. Again, the only requirement for membership was submission of your email and inclusion in our database.

That was the right decision. It was the only ethical way to ensure we could protect as many federal employees as possible. The ethical considerations were not fully reciprocated by some of the members.

There is nothing wrong with departing our group after the injunction. We expected many supporters to move on with their lives, and we fully respect their decisions. Unfortunately, some of the people who moved on failed to pay the remainder to BG&A. We decided to cover the remaining portion that was in default to BG&A. We felt it was important to ensure the people who saved our jobs were paid in full, but that cost us about $164,000 dollars. That is a full year’s worth of donations, more than half a year’s worth of donations in 2021 or 2022.

By mid-2023, we realized our decision to make membership free was no longer financially tenable. We updated the donation requirements, cut costs, and by late 2024, we re-established our financial stability. In 2025, we re-initiated support to the class action cases that were most promising and would lead to wins for everyone. We would like to go back to fully funding those class action EEOs to the extent possible.

Each class action case can cost up to ~$150,000 each. If you know an angel investor willing to drop about $2 million dollars we will be in a great place. Barring that we still need a significant uptick to get these cases to completion.

Aside from the litigation, there are overhead costs to keep the organization afloat, but those are minimal. We also have been attempting to improve our media and social media standing. There are lots of ways to get wider viewership and recognition. All cost money.

So…

Our goal is to get our yearly donations up to about $350,000. We also hope to get donations for our media efforts up to about $40,000 yearly. We believe setting a goal of $400,000 in donations is both achievable and required. We will be giving periodic updates regarding our progress towards this goal as the year progresses.

If you want to donate, here is how:

Please join our organization at the Patriot Tier ($17.76/month or yearly payment of $177.60) or Presidential Tier ($177.60 monthly or a yearly payment of $1776).

Donate here.

If you want to put a cherry on top of your support sundae, we ask that you also support our Substack at the once yearly rate of $60 or $120. This is not/not a membership; this is meant to fund our media initiatives. We are hoping support to our Substack will make our media operations self-sufficient.

We are grateful for your continued trust and support. We are laser focused on accountability and reform in 2026.