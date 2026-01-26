“Amateurs study tactics, professionals study logistics.” ~ Napoleon Bonaparte

Last year, I led a discussion with a group of children about emergency preparedness. We discussed things that could go wrong or be needed during a snow storm. Several issues were addressed, like the need for warm clothing and shelter. It took a little prompting, but they realized we could lose power and would need heat and lighting. As the discussion shifted towards other impacts of a power outage, such the loss of refrigeration and its impact on perishable food, the conversation took an unexpected turn. One of the more intellectual children announced that food would not be an issue, since one of the things we would clearly need (and have) during a snow storm is DoorDash. In his mind, this modern convenience was guaranteed to ensure food would never be farther away than a phone call.

Most people take access to basic necessities for granted. We expect to have working utilities at home, groceries at the store, and gas at the gas station. We’re used to smooth logistics. Logistics is broadly defined as the coordination required to move goods and services. It covers transportation, handling, and storage to ensure materials are delivered predictably, securely and promptly to a specific destination. We often fail to consider how logistical disruptions can impact our lives. Resources that can be impacted by logistical challenges include food, water, utilities, and money. During a crisis, these things can be easily disrupted. A separation or divorce often results in someone having to find a new place to live. A lost job results in a lost paycheck, making it harder to pay for life’s basic needs. A bad storm may leave you without the ability to go shopping for food or medication.

In the previous article on self-sufficiency, you were challenged to think through various disasters: natural disasters like a hurricane, flooding, or earthquake; man-made disasters such as social unrest, terrorist attacks, or banking failures; and personal disasters such as the illness or death of a loved one, divorce, or a lost job. If you drafted a list of the most likely and most dangerous events that could impact your life, you probably realized that basic needs may not be available during a crisis. We often expect that essential requirements will be readily available. When they aren’t, there can be panic or major disruption to our life. Consider how many people lost their minds a few years ago when something as simple as toilet paper was hard to find or when eggs were $7/dozen.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll look at several categories of essential needs that are prone to breaking down during a crisis. These are areas often addressed in the bottom two rows of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. They include food, water, power, shelter, sanitation, and access to medicine. You want to be resilient in these areas. Being prepared in these basic areas is like setting up an insurance policy for yourself and your family. You may not be able to control every aspect of life, but taking steps in advance of a crisis allows you to better manage the ensuing storm. Events that could have been life-threatening suddenly become manageable.

If you’re interested in becoming more resilient, you will initially find yourself adding items to your “to do” list. Perhaps you will purchase extra food for your pantry, obtain basic medical supplies, or fill a few jugs with clean water for a rainy day. Maybe you sign up for a first aid or gardening class. If you’re anything like me, you will notice a gradual shift in mindset from accumulating items and skills to a preparedness lifestyle. As you normalize preparedness and are less reliant on traditional supply chains for daily life, you will find that individual tasks are no longer as burdensome or daunting. In fact, being prepared becomes routine. You may start gassing your car when it hits half a tank instead of waiting for the car to hit “E.” You may set aside a percentage of your paycheck for retirement and a “rainy day fund” to ensure you have enough cash to cover living expenses for a few months. Perhaps you improve your diet and exercise regularly to become less reliant on medication and more physically capable. These are just a few examples of the thousands of little changes you can make to increase your resilience and be more prepared. Each of these actions are commendable and help to buffer you from a culture of dependency and fear.

What can you do if you’ve realized you’d like to be more prepared and are ready to move faster than I can provide in these articles? There are a TON of resources out there. Here are some resources that I have enjoyed as I embarked on this journey:

Books:

Videos:

There was a fantastic “30 Days of Preparedness” collaboration between several preppers and Ready.gov. I had trouble finding the original playlist, but you should be able to access many of the videos from here.

Podcasts:

The Survival Podcast by Jack Spirko (Note: He is politically incorrect and swears a lot, but has over 3,000 episodes that cover a wide range of topics on self-sufficiency and preparedness.)

Pioneering Today by Melissa Norris

Everyday Homesteading by Josh and Carolyn Thomas

Government / Official Websites:

In your journey of preparedness, start where you’re at right now. People feel like they need to completely change their lives and spend a ton of money. That isn’t reality. Start today, wherever you live and with however much you have in your bank account. Being self-sufficient doesn’t need to be expensive. You don’t need 100 acres, a freeze dryer, and a picture perfect chicken coop to start. My family started in a tiny apartment and thought I was going to be out of a job in the next 30 days. That turned out to be a gift. We didn’t have the resources to do anything crazy and had to start where we were. We focused on building our library. We started building our pantry. We learned how to grow herbs and vegetables indoors. We tried vermicomposting (composting with worms). Each time you mitigate a concern, learn a new skill, or make progress towards a goal, your confidence in your ability to respond to the unexpected will improve. By preparing for the unexpected and mitigating logistical challenges, we can hope for the best, prepare for the worst, and be in a better position to weather any storm that comes our way.

Semper gumby!