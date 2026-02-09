My kind of food chain…

Modern society is chock full of complex and relatively fragile systems. Systems that can fail. Food systems rely on extensive supply chains. Regional energy systems are networked to provide mutual support, but their interconnectedness incurs risk that sometimes results in hundreds of thousands of people without power. Health and financial systems have become increasingly reliant on networked computer systems and the internet. Take a minute to think about events that could upend your life. At a family level, “contingencies and crises” range from natural disasters like fires or hurricanes to social unrest to seriously ill/injured family members to job loss.

This is an example of a CIA manual dedicated to contingencies and crises.

The military’s Joint Operation Planning manual (JP 5.0) states that plans are developed to address contingencies and crises. “It transforms national strategic objectives into activities by development of operational products that include planning for the mobilization, deployment, employment, sustainment, redeployment, and demobilization of joint forces.” Obviously, that document is designed for large-scale national security operations, but many of the key concepts can be applied at the family level. It basically says, if things go sideways, you need to fully consider the logistics and sustainment required to keep your family going.

Planning allows people to live with a greater sense of certainty that they will be able to address the challenges that arise in life. And they will arise.

Planning is meant to realistically address and, where possible, mitigate threats that arise from those challenges. In general terms, it increases self-sufficiency and reduces your need for external help when things go wrong.

Planning improves local and national security, since you are less likely to need government intervention and assistance during a crisis, freeing up those resources for some other unlucky (or unprepared) soul.

To better address these challenges, make a list of all the things you believe could go wrong. Try to keep the contingencies broad. For instance, consider a major injury / health issue or a house fire. The specifics of how or why a crisis could happen are less important than the challenges that will arise from the situation. Once you have completed your list, identify the top five most likely events and the top five most dangerous events. Most people will have unemployment or health challenges listed, since the impact of those events will have a significant impact on day-to-day life. Beyond that, each person’s perception of “most likely” and “most dangerous” will differ. That’s ok. You should address concerns that are relevant to your life. As time goes on, your list may change.

Start with your top “most likely” challenge and consider how life would change if that event happened. What issues are likely to occur? What measures do you currently have in place to address those issues? Are you ready for the crisis or is there room for improvement? Is there a skill or item that would be helpful to obtain? For example, if losing your job is a highly likely event, do you have savings and a pantry stocked with food to keep you afloat for a few months while you search for a new job? Once you’ve thought through the first crisis, try going through the exercise for the most dangerous scenario. Is there overlap? Over the next week or two, consider the remaining events on your “top five” lists.

This can be an interesting exercise or conversation to have with your family. It’s the sort of thing my family has discussed at dinner. It’s helpful to maintain a sense of humor and camaraderie. Remember: You’re in a stable place brainstorming with people you love about a hypothetical situation. This exercise is designed to make you more resilient and prepared. It’s an exercise that can help you focus your energy on things that matter. Determine where you have recurring deficiencies and address those concerns first. As you become more self-sufficient, this can keep you from making fear-driven decisions based on sensationalist media reports or marketing tactics.

A stable place always depends on the people with whom you surround yourself.

If this article evokes feelings of anxiety or depression, you have two choices: move on with your life and maintain the status quo or do something about it. For me, the process of identifying threats and mitigating obvious challenges is empowering and brings a sense of peace. Instead of waiting for something to go wrong, you can take steps to ensure greater security. During COVID, this exercise kept me sane. I was faced with imminent job loss and my family had to consider what we would do if the government made good on its threat to fire us within 30 days of submitting a religious accommodation request – less than two weeks prior to being eligible for retirement with a pension. We thought about our options, developed a plan, and were ready to execute that plan if needed. It wasn’t pretty, but I think it would have worked. Fortunately, we never had to find out. Planning kept us positive and feeling in control during a time of extreme uncertainty. It encouraged resourcefulness and out-of-the-box thinking. Broadly speaking, recognizing where things can fail keeps me engaged in my local community and proactively advocating for our rights. Since life throws the occasional curve ball, there’s wisdom in thinking through the “what if’s.” Best wishes to you and your family as you consider potential threats and actively take measures to be more prepared!

Semper gumby.