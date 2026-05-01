It’s hard to time financial emergencies – especially personal financial crises. Unexpected events, such as an accident, major health concerns, or a significant maintenance requirement can take the average person from being solvent to struggling in a short period of time. A couple months ago, the threat of a government shutdown highlighted the importance of being prepared. Although some have financial reserves, nearly 1 in 4 Americans is living paycheck to paycheck.[1] If that’s you, it may be time to start saving for an emergency… or perhaps just the next time Congress uses one of the few control levers they have – the power of the purse – to affect change.

To be clear, this is not professional financial advice. Consult a financial advisor about your individual circumstances. This stream of consciousness certainly does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. That said, if the idea of a government shutdown gave you heart palpitations, you probably know that something needs to change. Most of us aren’t fans of “trusting the experts” these days, but it can definitely be worth critically thinking about what they have to say. Here are a few thoughts on savings from movers and shakers in the financial world:

Warren Buffett famously said[2], “Do not save what is left after spending, but spend what is left after saving.” Just like automatic bill pay, automatic deductions can be an efficient way to save or invest money. Treat saving like a fixed, mandatory expense. Next time you get a raise or bonus, consider maintaining your current lifestyle and saving or investing the difference.

Dave Ramsey outlined a 7-step process to financial freedom. “Baby Step 1” is to save $1,000 for your starter emergency fund.[3] If you can save $20 every week, you’ll knock out this step within a year. If you apply Warren Buffett’s ideology with Dave Ramsey’s, you can probably accomplish this step even faster. Once you reach $1,000, most financial articles recommend continuing to save until you have three to six months of essential living expenses. When determining how much you spend each month, consider things like your rent/mortgage, utilities, food, insurance, and debt. Having an emergency fund can save a lot of stress and headaches by turning a financial crisis into a financial inconvenience.

As I have shifted towards a more self-sufficient lifestyle, several mentors have wisely commented that it is important to always be frugal, but to never be cheap. Frugality is all about living within your means and, when making purchases, buying for the long term. To be honest, I didn’t really think about being frugal until COVID, when my boss gave me “insider information” that the Navy was going to fire everyone who filed a religious accommodation request within 30 days of the deadline to file. That date happened to be less than two weeks prior to my 20-year anniversary with the military – the day when a soldier can officially retire from active duty military service and collect a lifelong retirement check. Given the average American lifespan, that faintly veiled threat – if implemented – constituted more than a million dollar loss over the course of my life. Not to mention, I was facing imminent unemployment with a family to feed. As an unvaccinated American in the greater Washington, D.C. area, there were no commensurate job prospects in sight. I remember going home that evening and telling my family. We reviewed our financial situation, made some immediate cuts, and started building a spreadsheet to figure out the best places to live for someone who is constitutionally-minded. It was a truly crazy time. Fortunately, even the U.S. military realized there were certain legal lines that were best left uncrossed and, after a couple more years of harassment, I was ultimately allowed to retire. Although that was a single moment in time, it helped my family become more proactive with our finances and implement frugality in our lives.

I think everyone can benefit from becoming more frugal. It’s the economic version of working smarter, not harder. Take time to consider your expenses and understand what you can live without. Don’t cut all fun out of your life, but read through your credit card and bank statements to see if you’re paying for recurring subscriptions you aren’t using any more. Try shopping at a thrift shop, garage sale, or estate sale before purchasing something at full price. While you’re there, survey the kinds of things that are available and the difference in price between what items would cost new and used. I have found thrift shops are wonderful places to purchase clothing, kitchenware, blankets, and seasonal items. For larger purchases, like a car, consider buying used instead of new. Wherever you shop, try negotiating for lower prices, asking for discounts, and when dealing with individual sellers, bartering or trading. It’s incredible how quickly the savings can add up.

One more reason to buy used…

When it comes to reducing expenditures, one of my favorite authors is Mary Hunt. To get control of your finances, she recommends tracking expenses for a month, then looking for patterns in your daily purchases. She has found that small, routine expenses are the often the financial “leaks” that surprise us the most.[4] For instance, preparing your own coffee or meals can save a significant amount of money annually. Avoiding the latest trends and using an older car or phone can result in sizable savings over time, as well. One of the things I love about her recommendations is they are often simple, actionable items: everything from how to make your own laundry detergent to non-perishable foods you can stockpile to low cost beauty and self-care tips.

In addition to saving money, diversifying your income improves financial resilience. When all of your money comes from a single source, you are more vulnerable than if you had several income streams. Whether you find a passive income source[5], monetize a hobby, or rent out a spare room, there are real advantages to having a second source of income. Not only can you build an emergency fund and pay off debt quicker, it reinforces that there are money-making options outside of the federal government (or wherever you currently work). That realization is empowering.

Finally, although this doesn’t fit neatly into the ideas above, it’s always helpful to have cash on hand. I’m not saying you need a bundle of cash under the mattress, but you should have a few extra dollars for a rainy day. Cash enables transactions during an emergency. I remember speaking with a gentleman who was on a business trip and, while driving home, got caught in the path of Hurricane Katrina. Because he carried cash, he was able to purchase food at a local gas station and watch the torrential downpour from the security of a hotel room. Other travelers, who relied on credit cards and cash apps, were sheltering in the gas station and unable to purchase basic necessities because the power was out and electronic payment was not an option at the cash register. When things go sideways, make sure you’re the person with the cash and the hotel room.

Take care, establish an emergency fund, try thrifting, and semper gumby.

[1] https://institute.bankofamerica.com/content/dam/economic-insights/paycheck-to-paycheck.pdf

[2] https://finance.yahoo.com/news/warren-buffett-top-20-tips-140115339.html

[3] https://www.ramseysolutions.com/dave-ramsey-7-baby-steps

[4] https://www.everydaycheapskate.com/how-to-start-saving-money-take-control-of-your-finances/

[5] https://www.bankrate.com/investing/passive-income-ideas/#top-passive-income-ideas