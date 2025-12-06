Hey team F4F! We have some big goals in 2026. Sometimes my posts are a little long, so if you read nothing else, read the summary. I prefer you read the whole article.

Summary of what members need to do:

Upgrade to paid membership (Patriot Tier $17.76/month or higher)

→ Provides reliable recurring revenue to keep the organization running past 2026.

Ideally aim for Presidential Tier ($1776/year)

→ Gives major one-time boost to legal and operational funds.

Support the Substack ($120/year preferred, $60 minimum)

→ Funds podcasts, media outreach, social media growth, and gives you voting power on content priorities.

Join or help lead a local chapter

→ Builds grassroots power for 2026 state/local battles.

Join the appropriate Signal chat group (updates coming this month)

→ Paid members get priority in new 2026-focused member chats.

Identify local issues & activism opportunities

→ Turns chapters into “eyes and ears” for state-level conservative fights.

Connect F4F with other local conservative groups

→ Creates alliances and multiplies impact.

(Optional) Volunteer to write Substack articles

→ Contact Jim@fedsforfreedom.org; board-approved content only.

In short: Pay to join → fund lawsuits & operations → build powerful local chapters → win the 2026 battles for conservative values.

Here are the details!

It is critically important we build out and expand all our local chapters. Currently, the chapters are almost entirely made up of federal government employees that opposed the vaccine mandates. We intend to expand our chapter membership beyond our core group of refusniks, so that we bring in other allies coerced into taking the Fauci ouchie, as well as anyone injured by the mandates, financially, morally, physically or otherwise.

Federal government, State government, private sector… We will take them all as long as they support our efforts to advance conservative values and objectives.

To achieve these goals, we need you to become a paying member. When we established the organization, we made the conscience decision to make membership as easy and cheap as possible. All that was required for membership was a desire to fight government overreach and submission of your email to our list-serve. At the time, we were all facing job loss and we didn’t want to put any of our allies under additional financial burden.

That was the right decision at the time, but it wasn’t a sustainable economic model. In 2023, we instituted paid membership, but by that time we had to begin making hard fiscal decisions. It forced us to have to cease full support to the 17 Class Action lawsuits we organized and filed. Those EEOs are now making their way into federal court, and we want to be able to provide as much financial support as possible.

Those class actions are one of the only means by which we pursue accountability and there are still 14 active and three of critical importance. They need support in the very near term and each case can cost upwards of $150,000 dollars.

To put this in perspective, in 2022 we were averaging $25,000 to $30,000 per month in donations. We currently bring in $7,000 - $10,000 per month. The settlement from our 5th circuit case allows us to continue to operate for about one more year, but we still expect the legal battles to continue into 2027 and 2028.

We need to increase the number of members supporting us at the Patriot Tier ($17.76/month) by at least 1000, and that is an achievable goal. Recurring donations are the best kind of support for our organization, because it allows us to financially plan with a reliable revenue stream. Regardless, we will never turn down support at the Presidential Tier ($1776/year)!

https://www.fedsforfreedom.org/donate

We also need to increase financial support to our Substack. $60/year is a great start, but $120/year will give you a say in what you want to see covered. Most important, we are hoping our Substack can entirely fund our media outreach and podcasting efforts. We currently bring in about ~$4500/year for our Substack. $15,000 per year would fund almost all our Podcast expenses. Another $15,000 and our social media presence could be vastly improved.

https://substack.com/@fedsforfreedom?

You may be asking yourself… Other than increased reach and membership, why are local chapters so important?

2026 is vitally important.

Conservative values are at stake and are being attacked at the State and local level. We already have a large grassroots presence across the country, and we need to make sure we are leveraging it to promote local activism. This is about standing up for our values and ensuring we build relationships with other local groups working on issue-based conservative activism.

We need our chapters to be our eyes and ears. Virginia is a perfect example. There will be a huge State government push against religious rights, gun rights, and medical autonomy and not much to stand in its way given the philosophical leanings of the incoming State leaders.

What can you do?

Become a member and support our Substack at the $120/year level. That ensures you have a say in how we prioritize our messaging. If you want more coverage on your local issues, your support we’ll ensure we get it to the top of the publication list. We will – of course – always be addressing as many conservative issues as often as possible, but priorities will go to those that invest in the organization.

One way to invest is to volunteer to write Substack articles, essays, and commentary. Please reach out if you are interested and please understand that any community produced content will still need to be approved by the board before publication. Jim@fedsforfreedom.org

After becoming a member, if you don’t have the time to lead a local chapter, then please join one. We’ll get you linked up with the appropriate Signal chat group.

We need every local chapter identifying issues of importance, opportunities for activism, and encourage active participation.

Please seek out and find local like-minded groups so that we can partner on key issues.

We will be updating our Signal chat groups this month, so please expect admins of those groups to begin contacting you individually. We will be setting up member chat groups for 2026 and will be focusing our energy on ensuring communication in those member chats are prioritized. The other chat groups will remain active, and we encourage everyone to stay in touch regardless of membership in F4F. You are all on the winning team, but we want to make sure our members are given additional attention.

Sally forth!