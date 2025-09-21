Privacy Act FOIA Town Hall

Wouldn’t it be nice to know on what lists your Agency or Department categorized COVID refusniks? If you are reading this post, I have to assume you are one of the many government employees who refused the COVID injection. Even if you aren’t, you are in luck. This short video offers a powerful tool to determine if your government has included you on one of their many lists!

As many of our members know, we are encouraging everyone to file a Privacy Act FOIA. COVID policy was illegal, immoral, and littered with the kind of government overreach usually restricted to totalitarian regimes. Most important, if we get enough people filing these requests, then we may be able to map out the specific actions taken by the federal government in much greater detail.

Why is this important?

Imagine you filed a religious accommodation request… Many did. Then your government decided to ignore your request and put you on an Insider’s Threat watch, or restrict your access to facilities, training, or travel. Maybe they decided to take additional action and try to determine if you were a counter-intelligence or espionage risk. It may sound crazy, but if we look at what happened over the last four years… It starts to look a whole lot more likely.

You can download a Privacy Act FOIA here.

If you have any questions please reach out to:

F4MF-Lawfare-FOIA@proton.me

We’re here to help!