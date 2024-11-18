In this short clip from the Megan Kelly show, RFK Jr. provides a convincing story about the dangers of mercury in our vaccines and paints an unsavory picture of Dr. Paul Offit in the process.

That really isn’t difficult…

Dr. Offit has been a shill for the pharmaceutical industry and has been a purveyor of government misinformation throughout the whole COVID debacle. He needs to be purged from public health.

In case you needed to see it for yourself, you can watch as Offit sits idly by while ZdoggMd, a less distinguished and distinctly more repulsive medical talking head, mocks a father who had lost his daughter to vaccine injury.

Her name was Zara.

This post isn’t about mercury, Megan Kelly, or the repulsive people we just saw cluelessly making sane people hate them for their callous disregard. It is about the kind of leadership needed to protect people like little Zara.

Leaders must be humble and they have to acknowledge they are fallible. We don’t need another clown claiming to be “the science.” I don’t want to see a man strumming his guitar while his goofball of a wife plays musical charades in the living room.

RFK Jr. is charismatic because he demonstrates his leadership with under-stated ease. He doesn’t beat his chest, nor does he shy away from telling everyone he has blindspots. It is refreshing to see someone well adjusted and articulate on the public stage. At about 4:21 in the video, RFK Jr. casually admitted to being swayed by flattery directed towards his father and his family. Who wouldn’t be a little soft after a few kind words towards someone you love, someone who was stolen from you at a very young age? It wasn’t what he said, it was the guileless admission of a weakness. It was disarming and it tells me he is firmly rooted, knows what makes him tick, and has learned how to compensate for his human fallibility. The fact he slips it in almost unnoticed, is exactly why people are drawn to this man.

He is authentic.

I have no doubt this authentic man will encourage everyone to take steps to make our nation healthy again.

Thank you RFK Jr.