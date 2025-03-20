Scott Bessent, Thank You!

Scott Bessent was sworn in as the US Secretary of Treasury on 28 January 2025. Not too long afterwards… he brought IRS whistleblowers over to Treasury so that they had a safe place to work while their investigations were allowed to proceed.

Everyone knows that whistleblower reform is necessary. This will take the legislature and a willingness to recognize it can’t be corrected by executive edict alone. If we can’t get quick reform, at least we have people like Mr. Bessent. Secretary Bessent’s brave leadership isn’t an anomaly in this administration.

Feds for Freedom’s President Marcus Thornton has recently been highlighted in a hit piece by Mother Jones. Having cofounded F4F with Marcus on 9 September 2021, I didn’t think it was possible for me to like him any more than I already did, but from my perspective … That hit piece read like a F4F one-pager we might send out to prospective donors!

Thank you Mother Jones.

<Queue ironic chuckling from the peanut gallery>

Marcus has also been highlighted in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal. Main stream media outlets have offered a “more measured account” of the state of affairs, but it is laced with the kind of clueless disbelief and mean-girl passive aggressive commentary that led these media giants into irrelevancy.

Great work NYT and WSJ!

<Queue paternalistic head-patting and empty praise>

Secretary Bessent’s example isn’t in isolation and I suspect you will hear more of these stories in the coming weeks and months. In the mean time, please watch the video from @thefirstonTV and Jesse Kelly.

It will make you smile.