Good evening Feds for Freedom supporters. We wanted to provide you with a letter template to help encourage Secretary Kennedy to take action and declare the COVID-19 mandates unlawful as implemented. We would all prefer the less litigious language… It was illegal, immoral, and a stain on our nation and everyone who participated in pushing this poison should be purged from the government, but we’ll take what we can get.

We are still fighting the COVID mandates and even if it is an uphill battle, we will pursue every line of attack. Dr. Shackelford wrote this draft letter on behalf of F4F.

The letter template can be downloaded here.

Please see the draft letter below.

The Honorable Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Secretary of Health and Human Services

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

200 Independence Avenue SW

Washington, D.C. 20201

Subject: Urgent Request for HHS Declaration on the Unlawfulness of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for Federal Employees and Contractors

Bottom Line Up Front (BLUF):

We respectfully urge the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to formally declare that the COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed on federal employees and contractors were unlawful. These mandates:

Violated statutory protections under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) framework.

Improperly elevated nonbinding CDC guidance to enforceable mandates.

Misapplied Department of War (DoW) authorities, effectively reclassifying civilians as “de facto warfighters.”

Contravened established OPM regulations and federal employment laws.

I. Legal Basis for HHS Declaration

Violation of EUA Statutory Protections: Under 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii)(III), individuals must be informed of the option to accept or refuse an EUA product.

Federal civilian employees were not provided this option, and no presidential waiver was issued to override this requirement.

The FDA approved product Comirnaty was not available to the public. Improper Elevation of CDC Guidance: CDC guidance is advisory and does not carry the force of law.

Mandating compliance with CDC recommendations without proper rule making procedures violates the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). Misapplication of DoW Authorities: COVID-19 vaccines were developed under DoW’s Other Transaction Authority (OTA) as prototypes for military readiness.

Mandating these military-developed products for civilian use without informed consent or statutory authority is legally untenable. Contravention of OPM Regulations and Federal Employment Laws: OPM regulations (5 CFR § 339.301) stipulate that medical examinations can only be required for positions with established medical standards.

Most federal positions do not have such requirements, making blanket vaccine mandates inconsistent with OPM policies.

Forcing medical interventions without proper authority infringes upon employee rights under the Civil Service Reform Act and may constitute a prohibited personnel practice under 5 U.S.C. § 2302(b)(14).(U.S. Office of Personnel Management, U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board)

II. Implications of Reclassifying Civilians as “De Facto Warfighters”

By utilizing military-developed vaccines and invoking national security justifications, the federal government blurred the lines between civilian and military roles.

This reclassification enabled the circumvention of civilian legal protections and oversight mechanisms.

Such actions raise concerns under the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts the use of military authority in civilian contexts without explicit congressional authorization.

III. Request for Action

In light of the above, we respectfully request that HHS:

Issue a Formal Declaration: Acknowledge that the COVID-19 vaccine mandates for federal employees and contractors were unlawful due to the reasons outlined. Review and Revise Policies: Ensure that future public health directives respect statutory requirements, uphold individual rights, and maintain clear boundaries between military and civilian authorities. Engage with Stakeholders: Collaborate with federal employee representatives, legal experts, and public health officials to develop policies that are both effective and legally sound.

Conclusion

The COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed on federal employees and contractors were not simply regulatory overreaches — they signaled a dangerous shift in the role of the civilian workforce. By compelling the use of DoW-developed biologics under national security justifications, federal civilians were effectively conscripted as de facto warfighters in a public health campaign that blurred — if not erased — the legal boundary between civilian governance and military authority. This unprecedented enlistment of the civilian population into a quasi-operational defense posture, without consent or due process, raises serious constitutional and statutory concerns, including potential violations of the Posse Comitatus Act and the improper delegation of military power into civilian domains.

Moreover, elevating CDC guidance — which carries no legal force — into de facto mandates not only circumvented the Administrative Procedure Act but also transformed advisory public health recommendations into tools of coercion. When agencies relied on this guidance to enforce medical interventions absent proper rulemaking or legislative authority, they fractured public trust and abandoned core principles of informed consent, statutory compliance, and civilian oversight.

A formal declaration by HHS recognizing these violations is not merely a bureaucratic correction — it is a necessary act of accountability. Without it, the precedent stands: that in times of perceived emergency, the rights of civilian employees can be subordinated to undeclared defense objectives and enforced without lawful basis. We urge you to take this opportunity to reaffirm the constitutional boundaries of federal authority and ensure that no future administration can conscript civilians into medical or military operations under the guise of public health.

We appreciate your attention to this matter and stand ready to assist in any way to rectify these issues.

Respectfully,

[Your Name]

On Behalf of Feds for Freedom

[Contact Information]