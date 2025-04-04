Playback speed
Speak the Truth.

Don't Proselytize.
Apr 04, 2025
Transcript

If we have learned anything over the last five years, we have hard evidence that our society needs people willing to speak out. The world needs everyday heroes willing to risk reputation, livelihood, and career.

We need a few refusniks.

You don’t have to make a show of it. You just need to voice your opinion. Faster than a lab-generated virus, you’ll have infected the thoughts of those who are listening. Nagging doubts lingering rent free in their heads will do the rest… even when they tell you your tin foil hat is strapped on too tight.

To hear more, tune into our podcast with Mattias Desmet.

Feds for Freedom
The Feds
The Feds podcast brings hidden truths to light. We're insiders exposing wrongdoing, so YOU can demand accountability.
