Spiritual Warfare in our Present World: James Kearny

Rev. Dr. James Kearny, a pastor in Seattle, WA, discusses the topic of spiritual warfare. He explores what it is, how to discern if you are under spiritual attack, and how it became so apparent during the Covid response and during the current gender battle. James speaks words of encouragement for all the freedom fighters and reinforces the truth that Jesus has won and reigns forever, and that Grace is greater than all our greatest failures.

Rev. Dr. James Kearny is a pastor, actor and carpenter. Dr. Kearny has served as pastor for three churches over 20 years in Atlanta, Knoxville and Seattle. Employing the power and gifts of the Holy Spirit, Dr. Kearny forged a congregation in Seattle’s most secular neighborhood, Capitol Hill, with a deep diversity of racial, economic and social backgrounds, excelling in healing and deliverance ministry for the restoration of souls. Dr. Kearny is currently teaching about the person and work of the Holy Spirit with a Spirit filled Presbyterian ministry, PRMI, leading a team to advance this ministry world-wide. He and his wife, Cristie, have four boys, and put together plays with their theatre company, Everafter Theatre. They live in the Crown Hill neighborhood of Seattle, WA.

James' Dunamis series on Spiritual Warfare: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1H_8PaPcVKU&list=PLZ4wE_h5tbdwhAHIwf81jJurkNN4IPGIJ

PRMI (Presbyterian Reformed Ministries International): https://www.prmi.org/dunamisbasics/