Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Supreme Court Update...

We aren't the only ones suing.
Feds For Freedom's avatar
Feds For Freedom
Jul 17, 2025
Share

Nicholas Berry, Senior Counsel with America First Legal, joins The Feds to address a new legal challenge to a 40 year old Carter-era policy. American First Legal is representing Feds For Freedom and American Moment. He also gives a pretty good overview of the current legal environment. The Luevano consent decree ended and prohibited the government’s use of a standard, merit-based aptitude test to enter federal service. We discuss the implications this policy has had on the American public and the federal government, and also discuss other affirmative action cases that are currently in the courts. See the whole podcast here.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Feds for Freedom
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture