Nicholas Berry, Senior Counsel with America First Legal, joins The Feds to address a new legal challenge to a 40 year old Carter-era policy. American First Legal is representing Feds For Freedom and American Moment. He also gives a pretty good overview of the current legal environment. The Luevano consent decree ended and prohibited the government’s use of a standard, merit-based aptitude test to enter federal service. We discuss the implications this policy has had on the American public and the federal government, and also discuss other affirmative action cases that are currently in the courts. See the whole podcast here.
Supreme Court Update...
We aren't the only ones suing.
Jul 17, 2025
The Feds
Want to know the truth about government corruption? The Feds podcast brings hidden truths to light. We’re insiders exposing wrongdoing, so YOU can demand accountability.Want to know the truth about government corruption? The Feds podcast brings hidden truths to light. We’re insiders exposing wrongdoing, so YOU can demand accountability.
