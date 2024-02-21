Feds for Freedom

Annie
Feb 22, 2024

"There are things worse than death. There’s regret and inaction in the face of adversity."

This absolutely. I have a hard time living in the present. I'm always strategizing and planning for the future and I just couldn't imagine a future where my kids, grandkids, and beyond don't have a choice about they inject into their bodies. Fuhgeddaboudit. Not happening. I'll fight on whatever front I must to prevent that kind of future from becoming reality for them.

Shelley _MK
Feb 22, 2024

I was working in healthcare (not with patients) and just..... didn't buy in to it. The company I worked for had recently mandated flu shots for the first time since I had worked there (season before covid vax), and I couldn't understand why they'd force it on remote workers like my employee, or admin staff like myself. We were never going to see patients, so how can you force us to get a flu shot? Especially when we're healthy and capable of dealing with the flu? I asked what I could do to not get it, and was told it was better to just go along because they "look" at who has asked for an exemption. So, begrudgingly, I complied. If my employees went ahead and did it, I would too.

But this simply offended me. How could my employer force a medical treatment on employees?! Why didn't anyone stand up and say no? Why does it taint me to not want a flu shot, something I never got before? None of it made sense until after, when an HR person told me they just wanted to see who would refuse. They were culling us before the covid vaccines were available, in my opinion.

So now? Never again. I see through the bullshit and will not comply again. I refused the covid mandate from a national lab and lost a management job because of it. I moved on to better pastures, for sure, but will never forget.

