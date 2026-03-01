The Iranian Conflict as a Catalyst
The Brooding Silhouette of Financial Collapse.
February 28th, 2026 marked a seismic shift in global stability as joint U.S. and Israeli strikes targeted Iran, reportedly killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and igniting a fierce retaliation from Tehran, including missile attacks on Dubai and U.S. bases in the region.1 This assault, described by Israeli officials as a “preventive strike” but condemned internationally2 as unlawful, has already claimed over 200 lives and injured hundreds more,3 triggering widespread panic, evacuations, and fuel shortages in Iran. 4
UN condemnations, while vocal, ring hollow in an era where international bodies like the UN have repeatedly failed to enforce meaningful resolutions or deter aggression, often paralyzed by vetoes from permanent members and lacking real enforcement power—highlighting why reliance on such forums rarely yields tangible results for American interests.
It doesn’t matter that the condemnation has come from typical strategic rivals like Russia and China,5 and most vocally propagated by media outlets most opposed to an America First agenda. It also doesn’t matter that there are real arguments among Trump’s supporters, questioning if this military action falls into the “America-First” or “Israel-First” foreign policy.6 Bahrain and Oman have a more nuanced relationship with Iran and the Shia sect of Islam so their silence on US action is - at least in part - real opposition, while other regional “partners” like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Kuwait generally approve of anything that keeps the Iranian regime neutered. In their typically passive aggressive fashion, they reluctantly provided implicit endorsement by explicitly denouncing Iranian strikes in their countries.7
What should matter to every American … We just volunteered to participate in (lead) one of the most complex geopolitical conflicts and the stakes are very high. Some in Israel views it as a holy war. Christian Zionists do as well. Culturally and politically the United States8 and Iran9 each carry relationship baggage, nuclear capable countries have stakes in the outcome, and all the oil in Venezuela can’t pay for it.
America First really means enhancement of our nation’s power so that American citizens are the primary beneficiary of their productive labor, innovation, and freedoms.
The power which a multiple millionaire, who may be my neighbour and perhaps my employer, has over me is very much less than that which the smallest fonctionnaire possesses who wields the coercive power of the state, and on whose discretion it depends whether and how I am to be allowed to live or to work. – Friedrich Hayek
Real power is economic power, so any decision must be framed by the economic impact of its predicted outcome. This administration understands - better than most previous administrations - that financial success is not a zero sum gain among rivals. It is the best way to lift up as many people as possible out of poverty and ensure Americans enjoy their God given rights. Youth in the United States have been living in the facade of a free market economy for the last few decades, so they have understandably soured on that axiomatic truth.10 That is why military action in Venezuela and now full scale war in Iran has been the cause of so much concern for conservatives who bought into the promise of no new foreign regime change wars.
We believe President Trump is sincere in his stated objectives. He does not want Iran to have nuclear weapons. It appears that he has been careful to identify the limited (but monumental) objectives: stop the Iranians from acquiring nuclear weapons and provide Iranians with an opportunity to seize their own freedom. He has made no promises about long term investments, rebuilding the country, or mending any of the historical grievances.
In framing the conflict through an “America First” lens, President Trump has positioned the strikes as a decisive action to protect U.S. interests by eliminating imminent threats from Iran’s nuclear ambitions and missile programs, which he argues directly endanger American security and global standing. In an eight-minute video address on Truth Social and subsequent posts, Trump described the operation as “major combat operations” aimed at destroying Iran’s missile industry “to the ground,” razing its navy, and ensuring the regime “can never have a nuclear weapon,” portraying Khamenei as “one of the most evil people in History” whose death creates “the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back the country.”
He emphasized that the strikes defend the American people by neutralizing a “vicious group of very hard, terrible people” sponsoring terrorism and repressing their own citizens, while appealing directly to Iranians to overthrow their government for a chance at freedom that aligns with U.S. self-determination values.
Trump argues this bolsters U.S. posture by demonstrating unmatched intelligence and military sophistication—working closely with Israel to bypass Iranian defenses—deterring adversaries like China and Russia from similar aggressions, stabilizing the Middle East for “peace throughout the world,” and reducing long-term threats that could otherwise force endless U.S. interventions or economic dependencies on volatile regions. By preemptively dismantling Iran’s capabilities, he claims, America avoids future costs of containment,11 enhances energy security through regional stability, and reasserts dominance without relying on ineffective international negotiations that have failed to curb Tehran’s advances. Some of this is true.
Operation Absolute Resolve in Venezuela was a perfect example of Trump’s policy of asserting dominance to achieve peace and it was executed nearly flawlessly. It flipped the geopolitical game board. Every country understands with crystal clarity that the United States can fly into their homeland unnoticed, surgically enter that country’s most secure facilities, and extract anyone they please. Cuba knows it. China knows it. Russia knows it and Iran is feeling it.
This wasn’t what was promised on the campaign trail and it doesn’t seem to have the same America First quality one might get when we see the southern border closed, but the limited scope intervention is still better than the war mongers that came before him.
Many Americans have heard repeated claims that Iran is a week, a month, days away from a nuclear weapon. The same story has been recycled for decades. Maybe Israel, western governments, and intelligence agencies are so capable, so hyper vigilant, so cunning that they have continued to yank the football before Charlie Brown could give it a kick. Right?
Maybe … But, these folks didn’t predict 9/11 and 7 October, got weapons of mass destruction wrong, took a decade to locate Osama Bin Ladin after letting him slip out of Afghanistan, had no forewarning about the tech bubble and the housing bubble, and even got us all spun up over Y2K for no good reason. Predicting things never seems to be their strength … They also predicted I would be dead during my first COVID winter without the benefit of mRNA jabs!
Claims that there is bipartisan criticism of the military action in Iran is only partially true. When we restrict it to law-makers and politicians, Republicans like Congressman Thomas Massie and former Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene have sided with Democrats on the issue. The real bipartisan criticism is coming from a significant portion of President Trump’s MAGA and MAHA base. As politics is concerned, that is more important.
The base of support for Trump’s policies don’t fit into a definable package anymore. It is a big tent and they are tech and media savvy. They can meme and they fully comprehend that public opinion isn’t swayed by Walter Cronkite anymore.
We’ve been gaslit and lied to by our government for so long, the prospect of honest discourse about our government’s plans and intentions is now beyond our imaginative capacity. Even if this is part of larger plan for American greatness, it feels like a betrayal for a significant portion of Trump’s support base and because our economy is living on borrowed time … It feels like this administration is gambling with our freedom.
If you think the geopolitical landscape is complicated, the financial future is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma and the conflict in Iran could make things worse. The financial collapse has been brooding for a long time and our government’s actions have ensured the silhouette has darkened everyone’s view.
Amid the chaos of war, the global financial system—already strained by U.S. debt exceeding $38 trillion12 and overvalued markets13—faces an acute risk of unraveling. The military action in Iran not only threatens to spike energy prices14 and disrupt trade but could also accelerate fiscal imbalances, popping asset bubbles and pushing economies toward a systemic collapse characterized by credit freezes, soaring inflation, and widespread insolvencies.
This escalation builds on years of simmering tensions, but its timing amplifies existing vulnerabilities rooted in post-pandemic fiscal excess.15 The U.S., with debt at over 100% of GDP16 and interest payments consuming 14% of federal spending,17 now confronts the added burden of military engagement, drawing (limited) bipartisan criticism18 and straining an already bloated budget.
President Trump’s confirmation of Khamenei’s death and calls for Iranians to “take over” their government underscore a high-stakes risk that could balloon defense outlays, echoing the trillions spent on past Middle East conflicts. As U.S. forces surge into the region, the immediate fallout includes depleted munitions stocks and heightened risks to 30,000+ troops, potentially leading to casualties that erode domestic support and investor confidence.
This fiscal pressure compounds the reluctance of bond markets to absorb more debt,19 with 10-year Treasury yields diverging from Fed rate cuts—a signal of impending “bond vigilante” backlash that could drive borrowing costs skyward and trigger a debt crisis.20
President Trump has tried to frame this conflict as America First by positioning the strikes as a decisive action to protect U.S. interests. It is intended to eliminate imminent threats from Iran’s nuclear ambitions and missile programs, which he argues directly endanger American security and global standing. However, this particular shade of “America First” rationale is inconsistent with earlier versions and harbors several weak points that could undermine its effectiveness and heighten fiscal and financial risks.
The assumption of quick regime change ignores historical precedents like Iraq and Afghanistan, where initial strikes led to prolonged insurgencies costing trillions in military spending, escalating deficits, and long-term debt burdens that strain U.S. finances without delivering lasting stability.
Overestimating U.S. intelligence and tracking superiority overlooks Iran’s asymmetric strengths, such as low-cost drones21 and cyber capabilities22 that could prolong the conflict and impose high costs on American forces, leading to sustained defense expenditures that exacerbate fiscal imbalances and divert resources from domestic priorities.
Appealing to Iranians for an uprising may falter if the strikes unify the population against external aggression rather than inspire revolt, potentially extending the conflict and amplifying financial drains through ongoing military commitments and reconstruction efforts. We have never been very good at predicting internal political and cultural dynamics.
Claims of eliminating nuclear threats are premature, as surviving elements could accelerate a breakout or disperse programs underground, necessitating further U.S. investments in containment that inflate budgets and risk market volatility from perceived endless entanglements.
The focus on Middle East peace discounts escalation risks, including proxy wars that drain resources without clear victories, potentially triggering oil price surges that fuel inflation, erode consumer spending, and compound debt servicing costs amid already overvalued markets.
Economically, the argument downplays immediate inflation from oil disruptions,23 which could exacerbate U.S. debt woes through higher borrowing rates, credit tightening, and reduced investor confidence, turning a supposed strength into a vulnerability that accelerates systemic financial pressures like asset bubbles bursting and recessionary spirals.
The attacks’ most immediate economic jolt comes through energy markets, where Iran’s proximity to the Strait of Hormuz—chokepoint for 20% of global oil—poses an existential threat to supply stability. Retaliatory strikes, including potential mining of the strait or proxy attacks on Gulf infrastructure by groups like the Houthis, could propel crude prices to $100-$150 per barrel, reigniting inflation just as central banks grapple with sticky post-pandemic pressures.
This surge would erode consumer spending, already fragile amid AI-driven white-collar layoffs threatening up to 50% of U.S. jobs24 and creating a “negative feedback loop” of reduced demand and mortgage defaults. Oversupplied markets that once buffered costs— with Brent25 at $57 per barrel—could reverse abruptly, amplifying volatility in equities and commodities.
Gold and silver, traditional safe havens, are already rallying amid the uncertainty, while risk assets like tech stocks and cryptocurrencies face initial sell-offs as liquidity tightens. For the U.S., higher energy bills would exacerbate fiscal woes, forcing the Fed to navigate between hiking rates to combat inflation or easing to avert recession, potentially popping the AI bubble where overvalued investments mask underlying frailties. Adding to the peril, Iran’s advanced drone arsenal—featuring low-cost, mass-produced systems like the Shahed series,26 capable of swarming defenses—could prolong disruptions at minimal expense to Tehran, overwhelming expensive U.S. interceptors and turning the conflict into a drawn-out attrition battle that drains American resources.
The military intervention fractures an already polarized world, hastening de-dollarization and empowering rivals like China and the BRICS bloc. Iran’s counterstrikes on U.S. assets and Dubai signal a multi-front conflict that could draw in proxies, straining U.S. resources and inviting backlash from Russia and China, who view the assault as a violation of international norms.
With BRICS representing 45% of global population and GDP, their push for alternatives like BRICS Pay and non-dollar settlements gains momentum as sanctions lose bite. China’s economic slowdown, marked by a 90% drop in some property prices and a $1.2 trillion trade surplus, positions it to exploit the chaos: Divesting U.S. Treasuries at record pace27 tightens global liquidity, while overcapacity floods markets with cheap goods, displacing producers and fueling trade wars.
If the conflict prolongs, Iran’s nuclear program—delayed but not destroyed by strikes—could accelerate a breakout, polarizing alliances and reducing U.S. leverage as emerging markets flee dollar-denominated debt amid capital flight.
Further complicating the outlook, Iran’s sophisticated cyber units—honed from studying Stuxnet and capable of targeting U.S. critical infrastructure like power grids and hospitals—enable low-cost, asymmetric retaliation that could extend the conflict’s duration and economic toll, holding American systems hostage without direct confrontation.
Iran’s network of proxies, including Hezbollah remnants, Houthis, and Iraqi militias, adds another layer: By activating these groups for sustained harassment across multiple fronts—such as missile strikes on U.S. bases or shipping disruptions—the regime can prolong the conflict at minimal direct cost, imposing attrition on superior U.S. forces through guerrilla tactics and forcing a resource-draining quagmire.
This proxy dynamic could spiral further if Iran’s instability spills into neighboring regions, particularly through the perennial Kurdish issue, where a weakened Tehran might embolden Iranian Kurds like the PJAK (affiliated with Turkey’s PKK foes) to launch cross-border operations amid ongoing protests in Iran’s Kurdish areas, drawing in Turkey—a NATO ally wary of such empowerment—as it updates contingency plans to establish buffer zones and neutralize militants, potentially leading to incursions that extend the battlefield into Iraq and Syria. Such involvement risks straining NATO cohesion, as Turkish actions clash with U.S. Kurdish alliances elsewhere, while fostering refugee crises costing billions and amplifying oil volatility through disrupted routes, all of which compound international fiscal pressures like credit downgrades, investor flight, and accelerated de-dollarization as BRICS exploits the fragmentation for strategic gains.
This turmoil intersects with broader instabilities, where the S&P 500’s lofty valuations echo dot-com era excesses, vulnerable to a war-induced shock that cascades through private credit and shadow banking. Economists like Steve Hanke warn of a “financial crisis of 2026,” now potentially front-loaded by the Iran fallout, with gold surging to $6,000-$7,000 as a hedge against dollar erosion. The clean energy transition, already stressed by surging electricity demand from AI data centers, faces further disruption if Gulf oil flows halt, delaying renewables and spiking wholesale prices by 30-40%. In a worst-case scenario, as outlined by analysts, the attacks could lead to a “contested” air war, high U.S. casualties, and global recession, with equities tumbling and cryptos dropping before rebounding as hedges.
While probabilities of full collapse remain debated—the New York Fed at 20.4% for recession, IMF at 2.5% global growth—the Iran attacks elevate them dramatically, serving as a trigger for interconnected risks. Without de-escalation—through diplomacy like verifiable nuclear caps and sanctions relief, though history shows such efforts often falter against entrenched regimes—the system risks a cascade where war costs, inflation spikes, and market panics converge on U.S. debt, leading to insolvencies and power shifts.
An America-first approach demands prioritizing domestic resilience over endless foreign entanglements: ramping up U.S. energy independence through expanded drilling and nuclear investments to shield against oil shocks, imposing aggressive tariffs on adversaries like China to protect American jobs and reduce trade deficits, slashing foreign aid to non-allies to redirect funds toward debt reduction and military readiness, and bolstering border security to prevent spillover instability from affecting the homeland. These measures put American workers, innovation, and security at the forefront, bypassing ineffective global institutions that have proven unreliable in safeguarding U.S. interests.
The strikes on Iran may not guarantee collapse, but they starkly illuminate how fragile threads of finance and geopolitics can snap under pressure. Even if full prevention proves elusive amid entrenched global rivalries, preparation is key: Americans should focus on self-reliance by building personal emergency funds in stable assets like gold or U.S.-produced commodities, reducing household debt to weather credit crunches, diversifying investments into domestic industries insulated from foreign disruptions, stockpiling essentials like food and fuel for potential shortages, and staying informed through reliable U.S.-based sources while monitoring key indicators such as Treasury yields, job reports, and energy prices. In an uncertain world, true security starts at home.
The Guardian. (2026, February 28). Iran vows “no leniency” as it launches reprisal attacks on Israel and US air bases. The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/feb/28/iran-vows-no-leniency-reprisal-attacks-israel-us-air-bases
Reuters. (2026, February 28). Germany, France and UK tell Iran to stop attacks in region. Reuters. https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/germany-france-uk-tell-iran-stop-attacks-region-2026-02-28/
The Guardian. (2026, February 28). France, Germany and UK urge Iran to “negotiate solution” after attack. The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/feb/28/uk-france-germany-urge-iran-negotiate-solution-us-israel-attack-europe
Associated Press. (2026, February 28). Russia condemns US–Israel strikes on Iran as “unprovoked act of armed aggression.” AP News. https://apnews.com/article/578a5791e81493edd09951898ae6f712
The Washington Post. (2026, February 28). Centcom targeted Iran’s missile sites, airfields, IRGC. The Washington Post. https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2026/02/28/israel-strikes-iran-live-updates/
Council on Foreign Relations. (2026, February 28). Gauging the impact of massive U.S.–Israeli strikes on Iran. CFR.org. https://www.cfr.org/articles/gauging-the-impact-of-massive-u-s-israeli-strikes-on-iran
Fox News. (2026, February 28). Arab nations condemn Iranian retaliatory strikes on their territories. Fox News. https://www.foxnews.com/world/gulf-states-condemn-iranian-retaliatory-strikes-territories-following-us-israeli-operation
Al Jazeera. (2026, February 28). World reacts to US, Israel attack on Iran, Tehran retaliation. Al Jazeera. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/2/28/world-reacts-to-us-israel-attack-on-iran-tehran-retaliation
PBS NewsHour. (2026, February 28). World leaders react cautiously to U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. PBS. https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/world-leaders-react-cautiously-to-u-s-and-israeli-strikes-on-iran
Toledo Blade. (2026, February 28). International reaction to attack on Iran ranges from condemnation to fear of expansion into prolonged war. The Toledo Blade. https://www.toledoblade.com/news/World/2026/02/28/international-reaction-attack-iran-condemnation-fear-expansion/stories/20260228096
Hawar News. (2026, February 28). Regional, international condemnations of escalating attacks between Iran, U.S, Israel. Hawar News. https://hawarnews.com/en/regional-international-condemnations-of-escalating-attacks-between-iran-us-israel
The Guardian. (2026, February 28). US lawmakers condemn Trump over Iran strikes: ‘acts of war unauthorized by Congress’. The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/feb/28/iran-attack-us-political-reaction
Associated Press. (2026, February 28). Russia condemns US-Israel strikes on Iran as ‘unprovoked act of armed aggression’. AP News. https://apnews.com/article/578a5791e81493edd09951898ae6f712
The Guardian. (2026, February 28). France, Germany and UK urge Iran to ‘negotiate solution’ after attack. The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/feb/28/uk-france-germany-urge-iran-negotiate-solution-us-israel-attack-europe
Le Monde. (2026, February 28). France-Germany-UK’s balancing act in response to US-Israeli offensive against Iran. Le Monde. https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2026/02/28/france-germany-uk-s-balancing-act-in-response-to-us-israeli-offensive-against-iran_6750969_4.html
Financial Times. (2026, February 28). Strike on Iranian primary school kills 108, authorities say. Financial Times. Reports that at least 108 people, mainly schoolgirls, were killed in a strike on a primary school in Minab, Iran, and cites Iran’s Red Crescent reporting 201 deaths and 747 injuries across 24 provinces during the initial military operation.
The Guardian. (2026, February 28). Iran vows “no leniency” as it launches reprisal attacks on Israel and U.S. air bases. The Guardian. Notes Iranian reporting of 201 killed and 747 injured in attacks across Iran.
HRANA. (2026, February 28). The first day of the U.S.–Israel and Iran war: initial report on the scope of attacks and their human consequences. HRANA. Reports preliminary, conservative field data estimating at least 333 civilian casualties and other impacts across 18 provinces in Iran.
CBS News. (2026, February 28). Live updates: U.S. and Israel attack Iran. CBS News. Notes reports of more than 200 people killed and hundreds injured from multiple strikes, including missiles and drones.
The Washington Post. (2026, February 28). Missile strike hits Tel Aviv. The Washington Post. Documents that an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv resulted in at least one civilian death and multiple injuries.
Iran International. (2025, June 12). Confidential report details Iran’s struggle to meet fuel demand. Iran International. https://www.iranintl.com/en/202506128166
Iran International. (2025, January 11). Gas shortage shuts schools, government offices across Iran. Iran International. https://www.iranintl.com/en/202501111001
Setav.org. (2025, January 9). Iran’s systemic energy crisis: Causes, impacts, and policy failures. SETA Foundation. https://www.setav.org/en/irans-systemic-energy-crisis-causes-impacts-and-policy-failures
Iran International. (2025, December 3). Iran boosts gas exports to Turkey despite deepening domestic shortages. Iran International. https://www.iranintl.com/en/202512033443
NCR-Iran.org. (2025, November 22). Iran’s water, fuel and food crises reveal a regime out of options. National Council of Resistance of Iran. https://www.ncr-iran.org/en/news/economy/irans-water-fuel-and-food-crises-reveal-a-regime-out-of-options/
Wikipedia contributors. (2025, last updated). Iranian gasoline crisis. In Wikipedia, The Free Encyclopedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iranian_gasoline_crisis
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. (2025, June 26). Iran’s energy dilemma: Constraints, repercussions, and policy options. Carnegie Endowment. https://carnegieendowment.org/sada/2025/06/irans-energy-dilemma-constraints-repercussions-and-policy-options
Washington Institute. (2024). Mismanagement makes Iran vulnerable to a different type of U.S. pressure. The Washington Institute. https://www.washingtoninstitute.org/policy-analysis/mismanagement-makes-iran-vulnerable-different-type-us-pressure
Associated Press. (2026, February 28). Russia condemns US-Israel strikes on Iran as ‘unprovoked act of armed aggression’. AP News. Reports that Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran as “a preplanned and unprovoked act of armed aggression” and urged an immediate halt to hostilities and a return to diplomacy.
Reuters. (2026, February 28). Russia says Trump and Israel are plunging the Middle East into the abyss with Iran attack. Reuters. Covers Russia’s strong criticism of the U.S.–Israeli strikes on Iran, describing the action as dangerously irresponsible and warning that it could trigger extensive regional conflict and humanitarian catastrophe.
Reuters. (2026, February 28). Global reaction to US, Israeli attacks on Iran. Reuters. Notes that China’s government expressed concern about the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, called for an immediate halt to military action, and urged a return to negotiations, emphasizing that Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity should be respected.
Security Council Report. (2026, February 28). Emergency meeting on the military escalation in the Middle East. SecurityCouncilReport.org. Reports that during an emergency UN Security Council meeting, representatives from China and Russia strongly criticized the U.S.–Israeli operation on Iran as violating the UN Charter and undermining international peace and security.
Commentary. (2025, December 15). Neither American nor conservative. Commentary. https://www.commentary.org/articles/james-kirchick/american-conservative-trump-middle-east/
Kornblum, E. (2025, August 14). The surprising right-wing push to keep us out of war. Vox. https://www.vox.com/politics/416742/trump-iran-israel-war-america-first-tucker-carlson-china
Mearsheimer, J. J., & Walt, S. M. (2006). The Israel lobby and U.S. foreign policy. Middle East Policy, 13(3), 29–87.
Millward, A. (2026, February 21). Combative Carlson–Huckabee interview reveals U.S. right’s chasm over Israel. The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/feb/21/tucker-carlson-mike-huckabee-israel
National Review. (2025, June 24). The confused and complicated world of the right’s Iran strike critics. National Review. https://www.nationalreview.com/2025/06/the-confused-and-complicated-world-of-the-rights-iran-strike-critics/
Pabst, S. (2025, June 21). The Capitol Hill Republicans against U.S. war with Iran. Responsible Statecraft. https://responsiblestatecraft.org/republicans-iran-war/
Reuters. (2026, February 28). Trump’s Iran strike tests MAGA unity ahead of midterms. Reuters. https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trumps-iran-strike-tests-maga-unity-ahead-midterms-2026-02-28/
The Jerusalem Post. (2026, February 21). Tucker Carlson releases combative Mike Huckabee interview. The Jerusalem Post. https://www.jpost.com/american-politics/article-887379
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar. (2026, February 28). Qatar strongly condemns targeting its territory and sisterly states, affirms its right to respond.
Emirates News Agency (WAM). (2026, March 1). UAE condemns in strongest terms Iran’s blatant missile attacks targeting country, brotherly nations.
Anadolu Agency. (2026, February 28). Saudi Arabia “strongly condemns” Iranian missile attacks targeting Riyadh, Eastern Province.
Asharq Al-Awsat. (2026, February 28). Saudi Arabia strongly condemns failed, “cowardly” Iranian attacks targeting Riyadh and eastern region.
Qatar News Agency (QNA). (2026, February 28). Kuwait strongly condemns the Iranian attack on its territory.
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA). (2026, February 28). Kuwait, UAE FMs condemn Iranian attack, reaffirm right to protect sovereignty.
Houghton, D. P. (2010). U.S. Foreign Policy and the Iran Hostage Crisis. Cambridge University Press. — A scholarly analysis of the decision-making, diplomacy, and consequences of the 1979 U.S. Embassy seizure in Tehran and its long-term effects on U.S.–Iran relations.
Ghazvinian, J. (2020). America and Iran: A History, 1720 to the Present. OneWorld Publications. — A comprehensive history of relations between the United States and Iran, examining key episodes such as the embassy takeover and subsequent diplomatic crises.
Rubin, B., & Bill, J. A. (1985). The Eagle and the Lion: The Tragedy of American–Iranian Relations. Yale University Press. — A classic scholarly account exploring U.S.–Iranian relations, including the 1979 hostage crisis and its influence on foreign policy.
Pollack, K. M. (2004). The Persian Puzzle: The Conflict Between Iran and America. Random House. — Combines historical narrative and policy analysis to trace U.S.–Iran tensions from the revolution and embassy crisis through later decades.
Kashani-Sabet, F. (2025). Heroes to Hostages: America and Iran, 1800–1988. Middle East Forum. — A narrative history of U.S.–Iran relations emphasizing the hostage crisis as a pivotal event.
Seliktar, O. (2020). Iran, Revolution, and Proxy Wars. Springer. — Although broader in scope, this book situates Iran’s revolutionary ideology and regional conflicts (including diplomatic confrontations) within the context of U.S. strategic concerns.
U.S. Institute of Peace. (2010). The Iran Primer: Power, Politics, and U.S. Policy. U.S. Institute of Peace Press. — A compilation by leading scholars on key episodes in U.S.–Iran relations, including embassy incidents, hostage diplomacy, and their effects on international diplomacy.
Wilber, D. N. (1987). The 1953 Coup d’État in Iran. International Journal of Middle East Studies, 19, 261-286. (Discusses the CIA’s role and U.S. foreign-policy decision-making in overthrowing Mossadegh.)
Kinzer, S. (2003). All the Shah’s Men: An American Coup and the Roots of Middle East Terror. Wiley. (A widely cited history of the CIA- and MI6-backed overthrow of Mossadegh and the reinstatement of the Shah.)
Gasiorowski, M. J., & Byrne, M. (Eds.). (2004). Mohammad Mosaddeq and the 1953 Coup in Iran. Syracuse University Press. (Collection of primary sources and analysis on U.S. and British covert actions.)
Abrahamian, E. (1982). Iran Between Two Revolutions. Princeton University Press. (Contextualizes U.S. intelligence involvement and Shah rule within broader Iranian political history.)
Rubin, B., & Bill, J. A. (1985). The Eagle and the Lion: The Tragedy of American-Iranian Relations. Yale University Press. (Examines U.S. political and intelligence policies toward Iran throughout the 20th century.)
Block, F. L., & Keller, M. R. (Eds.). (2011). State of innovation: The U.S. government’s role in technology development. Routledge.
Edwards, C. (2025, March 4). Corporate welfare in the federal budget (Policy Analysis No. 990). Cato Institute.
Evenett, S., et al. (2025). Industrial policy since the Great Financial Crisis (IMF Working Paper). International Monetary Fund.
Mazzucato, M. (2013). The entrepreneurial state: Debunking public vs. private sector myths. Demos.
OECD. (2024). OECD economic surveys: United States 2024. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Oreskes, N., & Conway, E. M. (2023). The big myth: How American business taught us to loathe government and love the free market. Bloomsbury Publishing.
Philippon, T. (2019). The great reversal: How America gave up on free markets. Belknap Press of Harvard University Press.
Shaanan, J. (2017). America’s free market myths: Debunking market fundamentalism. Palgrave Macmillan.
Stiglitz, J. E. (2012). The price of inequality: How today’s divided society endangers our future. W. W. Norton & Company.
Hacker, J. S., & Pierson, P. (2010). Winner-take-all politics: How Washington made the rich richer—and turned its back on the middle class. Simon & Schuster.
Council on Foreign Relations. (2025, October 28). State capitalism in America: The government as investor, broker, rentier, thug? Council on Foreign Relations.
A 2024 undergraduate thesis from Santa Clara University analyzes the political, economic, and humanitarian costs of U.S. Cold War interventions under containment policy, highlighting how actions in Guatemala, Cuba, and Vietnam led to political polarization, economic colonialism through resource exploitation and destruction, and humanitarian crises including mass displacement and loss of life.
John Mueller’s 2023 article in Foreign Affairs argues against applying containment to modern threats like China, noting that during the Cold War, the policy led to overextension and high costs, including the Korean War’s stalemate with significant U.S. casualties and expenditures, as well as failures in preventing communist takeovers in multiple countries despite massive resource commitments.
A 2021 book chapter from Cambridge University Press on “The Stupidity of War” discusses how containment policy propelled the U.S. into the Vietnam War, resulting in enormous costs: over 58,000 American deaths, trillions in adjusted economic expenditure, and ultimate failure to prevent communist unification, exacerbating domestic divisions and straining U.S. resources.
A Cato Institute commentary from 2023 critiques containment as an overrated strategy, pointing to historical costs such as the Vietnam War’s $168 billion direct expense (equivalent to over $1 trillion today), 58,000 U.S. fatalities, and broader failures like short-lived regime changes in Iran and Guatemala that led to long-term instability and additional U.S. interventions.
A 2024 Carnegie Endowment report on strategic changes in U.S. foreign policy examines the costs of failed containment extensions, including the Afghanistan war’s $2.3 trillion expenditure and 2,400 U.S. deaths over two decades, alongside Vietnam’s similar quagmire, illustrating how prolonged commitments without clear victories eroded U.S. economic and military capacity.
Research from the American Journal of Social Sciences in 2017 on systems thinking failures in U.S. foreign policy details costs of containment-inspired interventions, such as the Iraq War’s $800 billion price tag and 2,300 American lives lost, plus indirect costs from creating power vacuums that fostered groups like ISIS, leading to further regional instability and humanitarian crises.
Joint Economic Committee (U.S. Congress). (2026, February 4). Debt dashboard: Total gross national debt and components. U.S. Congress. Data indicating the total U.S. federal government debt was approximately $38.56 trillion, including roughly $30.96 trillion owed to the public and $7.61 trillion in intragovernmental holdings as of early 2026.
U.S. Department of the Treasury, Bureau of the Fiscal Service. (2026, February 25). Debt to the penny: Total public debt outstanding. Fiscal Data — U.S. Treasury. Data published daily showing the U.S. national debt exceeded approximately $38.7 trillion in early 2026.
Hussman, J. P. (2021). Market valuation and subsequent 12-year returns. Hussman Investment Research Working Paper.
→ Shows historically extreme valuation levels in U.S. equities post-2000 and post-2020.
Greenwood, R., Shleifer, A., & You, Y. (2018). Bubbles for Fama. Journal of Financial Economics, 131(1), 20–43.
Asness, C. S. (2012). An old friend: The stock market’s Shiller P/E. Journal of Portfolio Management, 39(1), 55–62.
Kiley, M. T. (2018). The global equilibrium real interest rate. Federal Reserve Finance and Economics Discussion Series.
Shiller, R. J. (2021). Narrative economics and market exuberance. Project Syndicate & academic working papers.
Bank for International Settlements (2021). Annual Economic Report.
Federal Reserve Financial Stability Report (various issues, 2020–2024).
U.S. Department of State, Office of the Historian. (n.d.). Oil Embargo, 1973–1974. U.S. Government account of how the Arab oil embargo, tied to the 1973 Yom Kippur War, caused global oil prices to rise sharply (nearly tripling from approximately $3 to almost $12 per barrel).
Wikipedia contributors. (2024). 1979 oil crisis. In Wikipedia, The Free Encyclopedia. Describes how the Iranian Revolution and subsequent Iran-Iraq War disrupted oil output, contributing to a doubling in crude prices and global energy market shock.
Wikipedia contributors. (2026). 1990 oil price shock. In Wikipedia, The Free Encyclopedia. Documents how Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait caused oil prices to jump from about $17 per barrel to $36 per barrel in the early phase of the Gulf crisis, creating a significant energy price spike.
Sun, Q. (2022). The impacts of wars on oil prices [ResearchGate]. Reports that during the Gulf War, oil prices roughly doubled—from about $34 to $77 per barrel—reflecting a sustained price shock due to geopolitical conflict.
Reuters. (2025, June 13). Oil soars more than 9% after Israel strikes Iran, rattling investors. (Reports Brent crude jumping more than 9% immediately following the strikes, the largest daily rise in several months due to heightened supply risk fears.)
Multiple sources note that U.S.–Israeli military action in 2026 against Iran has already pushed global oil prices higher due to supply disruption fears, with analysts warning of additional energy price spikes if the conflict continues. (See, e.g., Reuters and Le Monde reports on renewed volatility and potential price increases.)
Focus Economics. (2025, August 20). How geopolitical events have shaped oil prices over time. Outlines how major geopolitical disruptions, such as Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine (itself tied to sanctions and threats to energy supply), triggered historic oil price spikes above $110 per barrel—showing the broader pattern of geopolitical stress pushing energy costs upward.
A 2020 NBER working paper by Michael Woodford analyzes effective demand failures during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that aggressive fiscal transfers were necessary but could lead to excessive demand if not calibrated properly, potentially resulting in inflationary pressures without adequate monetary adjustments.
Research from the Monetary Authority of Singapore in 2020 examines challenges in the fiscal response to COVID-19, highlighting potential side effects such as excessive debt accumulation and resurgence of high inflation due to prolonged fiscal support beyond typical recession durations.
A 2024 narrative review in Gavin Publishers on COVID-19 economic impacts identifies key policy failures, including inadequate and inequitable fiscal stimulus that exacerbated debt burdens in low- and middle-income countries, leading to long-term financial crises and inflationary pressures.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget’s 2026 paper discusses the risks of a fiscal crisis stemming from post-pandemic excessive borrowing, noting that high deficits have already driven inflation, raised interest rates, and reduced fiscal space for future emergencies.
A 2020 Brookings Institution paper by Robin Greenwood et al. warns of excess business failures and liquidations due to the pandemic, exacerbated by fiscal policies that may contribute to court congestion and inefficient resource allocation in a high-debt environment.
A 2025 working paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas examines the interest rate effects of rising federal debt, noting that it has climbed to 100% of GDP and is projected to reach 156% by 2055, with a 1 percentage point increase in the debt-to-GDP ratio raising long-term Treasury rates by about 3 basis points.
Research from the Mercatus Center in 2025 reviews 80 empirical studies (2010–2025) on public debt and growth, finding that for advanced economies like the US, which has debt over 100% of GDP, each 1-point increase in the debt-to-GDP ratio reduces economic growth by 3.3 basis points on average.
A 2024 column from CEPR VoxEU discusses the sustainability of US public debt exceeding 100% of GDP, attributing its relative safety to the “exorbitant privilege” of the US as a global reserve currency supplier, which increases sustainable debt capacity by about 22% of GDP.
The Peter G. Peterson Foundation’s 2025 report analyzes the macroeconomic damage from rising debt, projecting that the current path will see debt-to-GDP at 156% by 2055, reducing US GDP by 3.5% in that year compared to a stabilized debt scenario.
The Peter G. Peterson Foundation’s February 2026 monthly interest tracker reports that cumulative interest payments through January 2026 (the fourth month of FY2026) totaled $346 billion, which represents about 14% of total federal outlays of $2.48 trillion year-to-date, based on complementary U.S. Treasury data.
The Economic Policy Innovation Center’s January 2026 interest spending tracker states that net interest outlays totaled $270.3 billion through the first quarter of FY2026 (October through December 2025), equivalent to 14.8% of total outlays during that period, up from 13.5% in the same quarter of FY2025.
The Congressional Budget Office’s February 2026 Monthly Budget Review notes that outlays for net interest on the public debt increased by $25 billion (or 8%) in the first four months of FY2026 compared to the prior year, reaching approximately $347 billion, which aligns with a roughly 14% share of year-to-date federal outlays.
The Bipartisan Policy Center’s February 2026 deficit tracker highlights that interest payments on debt held by the public rose by $25 billion (8%) through January 2026, contributing to a cumulative deficit of $600 billion and underscoring interest’s growing role in federal spending, consistent with a 14% proportion of total outlays.
Reuters. (2026, February 28). Bipartisan U.S. lawmakers push war-powers vote after Iran strikes. Reuters.
Bedigan, M. (2026, February 28). MAGA rebels Massie and Greene join Democrats in criticism of Trump’s Iran strikes. The Independent.
The Wall Street Journal. (2026, February 28). Democratic lawmakers decry Iran attacks as illegal.
Bipartisan revolt targets Trump’s war powers after massive Iran strikes. (2026, February 28). AOL News.
Democratic Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) criticized calls for regime change and questioned military escalation.
Republican Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) also emphasized the need for a Congressional vote before further military engagement
A 2025 working paper from the Mercatus Center at George Mason University surveys empirical research from 2000-2025 on the impact of public debt on interest rates, finding a consistent positive relationship where higher debt-to-GDP ratios lead to elevated long-term yields as markets demand compensation for increased risk, with most studies estimating a 4 basis point increase per percentage point rise in debt.
Research from Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2025 analyzes U.S. fiscal practices entering a “risky debt regime,” noting that investors are less enthusiastic about absorbing large Treasury issuances, potentially requiring sustained higher yields to incentivize demand amid growing debt burdens.
A 2025 BNP Paribas Economic Research report examines U.S. federal debt absorption challenges, citing evidence from disappointing Treasury auctions with low bid-to-cover ratios and higher yields, and referencing Rachel and Summers (2019) that each 1 percentage point increase in debt-to-GDP raises yields by 3-4 basis points due to market saturation concerns.
The Bipartisan Policy Center’s 2025 analysis references Congressional Budget Office estimates showing that a 1 percentage point rise in the projected debt-to-GDP ratio increases long-run interest rates by 2 basis points, reflecting bond market reluctance through upward yield pressure and crowding out effects.
A 2025 Brookings Institution report on rising federal debt risks warns of potential fiscal crises characterized by sudden downturns in Treasury demand, leading to spikes in interest rates as markets become reluctant to absorb excess supply without higher compensation.
A 2024 Federal Reserve Economic Data Series (FEDS) note analyzes the 2023 Treasury yield surge, attributing the divergence between rising 10-year yields and Fed policy expectations to increasing term premiums driven by fiscal uncertainty and quantitative tightening, warning that sustained high yields could signal bond vigilante pressure and elevate government borrowing costs toward crisis levels.
Research from arXiv in 2025 examines monetary policy surprises’ impact on Treasury yields, finding that during rate-cutting cycles amid fiscal stress, long-term yields (e.g., 10-year) often diverge upward due to investor skepticism, potentially triggering bond vigilante dynamics that increase borrowing costs and heighten debt crisis risks.
A 2021 PMC article on Treasury inconvenience yields during crises, updated with post-2023 data insights, discusses how yield divergences from Fed cuts reflect bond market reluctance, akin to vigilante behavior, which can drive up long-term rates like the 10-year and exacerbate fiscal pressures leading to higher borrowing and potential debt instability.
The World Bank’s 2022 policy research working paper, extended to recent cycles, explores how U.S. rate hikes and subsequent cuts lead to global yield spillovers, noting that domestic 10-year Treasury divergences signal vigilante backlash, raising borrowing costs and risking debt crises in high-deficit environments.
A 2024 Hudson Bay Capital research paper on Activist Treasury Issuance models how unwinding short-term debt biases can cause 10-year yields to rise despite Fed cuts, interpreting this as vigilante action that could spike borrowing costs by 30-50 basis points and precipitate a fiscal crisis.
A 2025 article in The RUSI Journal examines Iran’s emergence as a drone power, detailing its development and export of armed drones to actors in conflicts across Ukraine, the Middle East, and Africa, highlighting Tehran’s advanced production capabilities and strategic proliferation.
tandfonline.com
Chapter 9 from the 2021 Cambridge University Press book “Defending Iran” discusses the evolution of Iran’s drone program since the 1980s Iraq war, noting how reverse-engineering foreign technology has enhanced domestic production, resulting in strong and diversified UAV capabilities.
cambridge.org
The International Institute for Strategic Studies’ 2021 report provides an open-source analysis of Iran’s missile and UAV programs, detailing various drone models like the Shahed-129 and Mohajer series, their strike and reconnaissance roles, and Iran’s expanding capacity for long-range attacks and proliferation to proxies.
iiss.org
A 2020 American Enterprise Institute report titled “A Short History of the Iranian Drone Program” traces Iran’s UAV development over 35 years, from rudimentary surveillance models to advanced attack drones with GPS guidance, capable of extended ranges and used by both military and civil authorities.
aei.org
A 2025 ResearchGate publication on “Iranian Drones at the Service of Authoritarian Geopolitics” explores Iran’s strategic use of drone technology in foreign conflicts since the 2020s, emphasizing its growing export and integration into geopolitical strategies.
researchgate.net
The Middle East Council’s 2024 issue brief analyzes Iran’s missile and drone programs as tools for deterrence and export, noting their role in disrupting U.S. aerial dominance through provision to Russia and armed groups, with details on production and tactical advancements.
A 2025 article in Studies in Conflict & Terrorism analyzes the evolution of Iran’s cyber espionage, disruption, and information operations capabilities since 2009, noting its transformation into one of the world’s most powerful cyber actors.
Research from the International Institute for Strategic Studies in 2023 assesses Iran as a third-tier cyber power that utilizes less sophisticated technologies for strategic goals like espionage and power projection, highlighting its limitations in advanced offensive capabilities.
A 2022 paper from the Journal of Advanced Military Studies examines Iranian responses to cyberattacks, emphasizing how Tehran employs cyber capabilities offensively to achieve foreign policy objectives and counter U.S. interests.
The Strategic Studies Institute’s 2014 report on Iran’s emergence as a cyber power discusses the rapid development of its cyber army, positioning it as a significant threat to U.S. interests despite not matching top-tier nations.
A 2020 Congressional Research Service insight details the evolution of Iran’s cyberspace use from internal control to aggressive attacks on foreign targets, including the organization of its cyber forces since Stuxnet.
A 2021 chapter from Cambridge University Press’s “Defending Iran” explores Iran’s investment in defensive and offensive cyber capabilities since the early 2000s, integrating them into national security strategy.
A 2023 working paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas analyzes the impact of oil price shocks on inflation across major economies, finding that energy price shocks, including those from oil supply disruptions, have contributed to higher headline inflation, particularly in the Euro area during 2021-2022.
Research from Norges Bank in 2024 investigates the role of oil shocks and supply chain pressures in amplifying inflation through expectations, demonstrating that global oil market disruptions were key drivers of the post-pandemic inflation surge in advanced economies like the US, Canada, and New Zealand.
A 2008 article in the Journal of the European Economic Association estimates the effects of exogenous oil supply shocks on G7 countries, showing that such disruptions lead to increases in CPI inflation peaking after three to four quarters, though they do not necessarily cause sustained stagflation.
A 2024 working paper from Florida International University on geopolitical risk and supply chains finds that oil price shocks, often stemming from supply disruptions, are significant drivers of global headline, food, and energy inflation, explaining up to 29% of volatility in headline inflation.
A 2025 article in the International Journal of Empirical Economics examines global supply chain disruptions and commodity price shocks, including oil, on inflation in Japan, highlighting how oil supply interruptions contribute to elevated inflation pressures.
A 2005 SSRN paper estimates the effects of exogenous oil supply shocks on output and inflation in G7 countries, using structural methods to show that these shocks cause temporary increases in inflation rates across the studied economies.
A 2025 working paper from the Stanford Digital Economy Lab titled “Canaries in the Coal Mine” analyzes payroll data showing a 13% decline in employment for young workers (ages 22-25) in AI-exposed jobs since late 2022, predicting continued AI-driven displacements in white-collar sectors through 2026 and beyond.
Research from the Economic Innovation Group in 2025 titled “AI and Jobs: The Final Word (Until the Next One)” argues that while AI is unlikely to cause mass unemployment in the near term, it will reshape white-collar jobs and wages, with potential for increased layoffs in 2026 as adoption accelerates.
A 2024 NBER working paper by David Autor (WP 32140) examines how AI creates new tasks while displacing others, forecasting that white-collar roles in data analysis, coding, and administrative work could see significant layoffs by 2026, though offset by emerging job categories.
The World Economic Forum’s 2025 “Future of Jobs Report” projects that AI could displace 92 million roles worldwide by 2030, including many white-collar positions, with an estimated 10-15% of U.S. white-collar jobs at risk in 2026 due to automation in writing, analysis, and customer service.
A 2018 NBER working paper by Daron Acemoglu and Pascual Restrepo (WP 24196), updated in subsequent publications (Econometrica 2022; Journal of Economic Perspectives 2019), models AI’s displacement effects on tasks, predicting that rapid AI adoption could lead to white-collar layoffs in 2026, reducing labor’s income share in affected industries.
A January 2026 Oxford Economics report analyzes AI-related layoffs, finding that many 2025 job cuts attributed to AI were due to overhiring, but projecting an increase to 15% of total U.S. layoffs in 2026 as firms implement AI for cost-cutting in white-collar areas.
Brent crude oil is a major global benchmark for pricing crude oil, originating from oil fields in the North Sea. It’s used to set prices for about two-thirds of the world’s internationally traded crude oil supplies. The price is quoted per barrel, where a barrel equals 42 U.S. gallons (about 159 liters). This benchmark reflects supply and demand dynamics, influenced by factors like geopolitical events, production levels from OPEC+ countries, global economic growth, and disruptions in key regions like the Middle East or Venezuela.
A 2023 article in the Scientific Research Publishing journal analyzes the HESA Shahed 136 drone as an example of innovations in low-cost long-range precision weapons, discussing its deployment in conflicts like Yemen and Ukraine.
A 2022 paper in the Journal of Middle Eastern Geopolitics examines Iran’s supply of Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 drones to Russia, highlighting their impact on the dynamics of the Ukraine war.
A 2023 report from the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency provides a visual comparison of Iranian Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones used in Ukraine and the Middle East, confirming their origins and similarities.
A 2024 issue brief from the Middle East Council details Iran’s Shahed drone program, including the Shahed Saegheh variant, as part of efforts to disrupt U.S. aerial dominance through proliferation and reverse-engineering.
A 2026 analytical review from the Institute for Science and International Security summarizes the deployment of Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 drones by Russia against Ukraine in 2025, focusing on strike and decoy variants assembled in Alabuga.
A 2020 report from the American Enterprise Institute traces the history of Iran’s drone program, including the Shahed series (e.g., Shahed-129, Shahed-191), emphasizing their roles in surveillance, attack, and proliferation.
A 2025 paper in SAGE Open titled “China’s Holdings of U.S. Treasury Securities: Economic Investment or Strategic Tool in Bilateral Relations?” analyzes the impact of U.S.-China relations on China’s Treasury holdings, finding a trend of “decoupling” where China shows reduced sensitivity to bilateral ties, suggesting an interest in diversifying away from U.S. debt for economic preservation.
A 2024 Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas working paper titled “The Contribution of Foreign Holdings of U.S. Treasury Securities to the U.S. Long-Term Interest Rate” examines changes in China’s holdings, noting through counterfactual analysis that reductions in these holdings have influenced U.S. interest rates, indicating China’s strategic adjustments and interest in lowering exposure.
A 2024 Carnegie Endowment for International Peace report titled “China’s Dollar Dilemma” discusses China’s concerns over U.S. sanctions and calls from influential economists like Yu Yongding to reduce holdings of U.S. Treasuries, highlighting Beijing’s push for diversification to mitigate geopolitical risks.
A 2025 article in Global Policy titled “Can China Destabilize US Government Debt? The Biggest Holder’s Dilemma” explores scenarios of China reducing its U.S. Treasury holdings, concluding that a gradual divestment is the most likely path due to self-interest, reflecting ongoing Chinese considerations for lowering exposure amid tensions.
A 2025 Bipartisan Policy Center analysis titled “Foreign Investors Hold a Shrinking Share of U.S. Debt” details China’s gradual decline in U.S. Treasury holdings since the mid-2010s, attributing it to diversification efforts or obscured holdings, signaling interest in reducing direct exposure to U.S. debt.
I voted for Trump, and I support "America First," but I never assumed that meant we always look zero moves ahead in defining our interests. Iran poses a past, present, and future threat to America's interest with or without nukes, although their obtainment of them would raise the stakes exponentially.
The real change I was looking for is to stop playing checkers while the rest of the world plays chess and jettison the mindset that any intervention has to come with a multi-year trillion-dollar-plus commitment that also involves sending our service members to a shooting gallery and then pulling out when the death toll outstrips the political will of the party in power.
In those terms, Trump has delivered pretty much what I voted for.