February 28th, 2026 marked a seismic shift in global stability as joint U.S. and Israeli strikes targeted Iran, reportedly killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and igniting a fierce retaliation from Tehran, including missile attacks on Dubai and U.S. bases in the region. This assault, described by Israeli officials as a “preventive strike” but condemned internationally as unlawful, has already claimed over 200 lives and injured hundreds more, triggering widespread panic, evacuations, and fuel shortages in Iran.

UN condemnations, while vocal, ring hollow in an era where international bodies like the UN have repeatedly failed to enforce meaningful resolutions or deter aggression, often paralyzed by vetoes from permanent members and lacking real enforcement power—highlighting why reliance on such forums rarely yields tangible results for American interests.

It doesn’t matter that the condemnation has come from typical strategic rivals like Russia and China, and most vocally propagated by media outlets most opposed to an America First agenda. It also doesn’t matter that there are real arguments among Trump’s supporters, questioning if this military action falls into the “America-First” or “Israel-First” foreign policy. Bahrain and Oman have a more nuanced relationship with Iran and the Shia sect of Islam so their silence on US action is - at least in part - real opposition, while other regional “partners” like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Kuwait generally approve of anything that keeps the Iranian regime neutered. In their typically passive aggressive fashion, they reluctantly provided implicit endorsement by explicitly denouncing Iranian strikes in their countries.

Bill Buckley, CIA Station Chief in Beirut. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed by Iranian proxy, Hezbollah.

What should matter to every American … We just volunteered to participate in (lead) one of the most complex geopolitical conflicts and the stakes are very high. Some in Israel views it as a holy war. Christian Zionists do as well. Culturally and politically the United States and Iran each carry relationship baggage, nuclear capable countries have stakes in the outcome, and all the oil in Venezuela can’t pay for it.

On 19 August 1953, Prime Minister of Iran Mohammad Mosaddegh was overthrown in a coup. Mohammad Reza Pahlavi took power with assistance from UK and US intelligence.

America First really means enhancement of our nation’s power so that American citizens are the primary beneficiary of their productive labor, innovation, and freedoms.

The power which a multiple millionaire, who may be my neighbour and perhaps my employer, has over me is very much less than that which the smallest fonctionnaire possesses who wields the coercive power of the state, and on whose discretion it depends whether and how I am to be allowed to live or to work. – Friedrich Hayek

Real power is economic power, so any decision must be framed by the economic impact of its predicted outcome. This administration understands - better than most previous administrations - that financial success is not a zero sum gain among rivals. It is the best way to lift up as many people as possible out of poverty and ensure Americans enjoy their God given rights. Youth in the United States have been living in the facade of a free market economy for the last few decades, so they have understandably soured on that axiomatic truth. That is why military action in Venezuela and now full scale war in Iran has been the cause of so much concern for conservatives who bought into the promise of no new foreign regime change wars.

We believe President Trump is sincere in his stated objectives. He does not want Iran to have nuclear weapons. It appears that he has been careful to identify the limited (but monumental) objectives: stop the Iranians from acquiring nuclear weapons and provide Iranians with an opportunity to seize their own freedom. He has made no promises about long term investments, rebuilding the country, or mending any of the historical grievances.

In framing the conflict through an “America First” lens, President Trump has positioned the strikes as a decisive action to protect U.S. interests by eliminating imminent threats from Iran’s nuclear ambitions and missile programs, which he argues directly endanger American security and global standing. In an eight-minute video address on Truth Social and subsequent posts, Trump described the operation as “major combat operations” aimed at destroying Iran’s missile industry “to the ground,” razing its navy, and ensuring the regime “can never have a nuclear weapon,” portraying Khamenei as “one of the most evil people in History” whose death creates “the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back the country.”

He emphasized that the strikes defend the American people by neutralizing a “vicious group of very hard, terrible people” sponsoring terrorism and repressing their own citizens, while appealing directly to Iranians to overthrow their government for a chance at freedom that aligns with U.S. self-determination values.

Trump argues this bolsters U.S. posture by demonstrating unmatched intelligence and military sophistication—working closely with Israel to bypass Iranian defenses—deterring adversaries like China and Russia from similar aggressions, stabilizing the Middle East for “peace throughout the world,” and reducing long-term threats that could otherwise force endless U.S. interventions or economic dependencies on volatile regions. By preemptively dismantling Iran’s capabilities, he claims, America avoids future costs of containment, enhances energy security through regional stability, and reasserts dominance without relying on ineffective international negotiations that have failed to curb Tehran’s advances. Some of this is true.

Operation Absolute Resolve in Venezuela was a perfect example of Trump’s policy of asserting dominance to achieve peace and it was executed nearly flawlessly. It flipped the geopolitical game board. Every country understands with crystal clarity that the United States can fly into their homeland unnoticed, surgically enter that country’s most secure facilities, and extract anyone they please. Cuba knows it. China knows it. Russia knows it and Iran is feeling it.

This wasn’t what was promised on the campaign trail and it doesn’t seem to have the same America First quality one might get when we see the southern border closed, but the limited scope intervention is still better than the war mongers that came before him.

Many Americans have heard repeated claims that Iran is a week, a month, days away from a nuclear weapon. The same story has been recycled for decades. Maybe Israel, western governments, and intelligence agencies are so capable, so hyper vigilant, so cunning that they have continued to yank the football before Charlie Brown could give it a kick. Right?

Maybe … But, these folks didn’t predict 9/11 and 7 October, got weapons of mass destruction wrong, took a decade to locate Osama Bin Ladin after letting him slip out of Afghanistan, had no forewarning about the tech bubble and the housing bubble, and even got us all spun up over Y2K for no good reason. Predicting things never seems to be their strength … They also predicted I would be dead during my first COVID winter without the benefit of mRNA jabs!

Claims that there is bipartisan criticism of the military action in Iran is only partially true. When we restrict it to law-makers and politicians, Republicans like Congressman Thomas Massie and former Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene have sided with Democrats on the issue. The real bipartisan criticism is coming from a significant portion of President Trump’s MAGA and MAHA base. As politics is concerned, that is more important.

The base of support for Trump’s policies don’t fit into a definable package anymore. It is a big tent and they are tech and media savvy. They can meme and they fully comprehend that public opinion isn’t swayed by Walter Cronkite anymore.

We’ve been gaslit and lied to by our government for so long, the prospect of honest discourse about our government’s plans and intentions is now beyond our imaginative capacity. Even if this is part of larger plan for American greatness, it feels like a betrayal for a significant portion of Trump’s support base and because our economy is living on borrowed time … It feels like this administration is gambling with our freedom.

If you think the geopolitical landscape is complicated, the financial future is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma and the conflict in Iran could make things worse. The financial collapse has been brooding for a long time and our government’s actions have ensured the silhouette has darkened everyone’s view.

Amid the chaos of war, the global financial system—already strained by U.S. debt exceeding $38 trillion and overvalued markets—faces an acute risk of unraveling. The military action in Iran not only threatens to spike energy prices and disrupt trade but could also accelerate fiscal imbalances, popping asset bubbles and pushing economies toward a systemic collapse characterized by credit freezes, soaring inflation, and widespread insolvencies.

This escalation builds on years of simmering tensions, but its timing amplifies existing vulnerabilities rooted in post-pandemic fiscal excess. The U.S., with debt at over 100% of GDP and interest payments consuming 14% of federal spending, now confronts the added burden of military engagement, drawing (limited) bipartisan criticism and straining an already bloated budget.

President Trump’s confirmation of Khamenei’s death and calls for Iranians to “take over” their government underscore a high-stakes risk that could balloon defense outlays, echoing the trillions spent on past Middle East conflicts. As U.S. forces surge into the region, the immediate fallout includes depleted munitions stocks and heightened risks to 30,000+ troops, potentially leading to casualties that erode domestic support and investor confidence.

This fiscal pressure compounds the reluctance of bond markets to absorb more debt, with 10-year Treasury yields diverging from Fed rate cuts—a signal of impending “bond vigilante” backlash that could drive borrowing costs skyward and trigger a debt crisis.

President Trump has tried to frame this conflict as America First by positioning the strikes as a decisive action to protect U.S. interests. It is intended to eliminate imminent threats from Iran’s nuclear ambitions and missile programs, which he argues directly endanger American security and global standing. However, this particular shade of “America First” rationale is inconsistent with earlier versions and harbors several weak points that could undermine its effectiveness and heighten fiscal and financial risks.

The assumption of quick regime change ignores historical precedents like Iraq and Afghanistan, where initial strikes led to prolonged insurgencies costing trillions in military spending, escalating deficits, and long-term debt burdens that strain U.S. finances without delivering lasting stability.

Overestimating U.S. intelligence and tracking superiority overlooks Iran’s asymmetric strengths, such as low-cost drones and cyber capabilities that could prolong the conflict and impose high costs on American forces, leading to sustained defense expenditures that exacerbate fiscal imbalances and divert resources from domestic priorities.

Appealing to Iranians for an uprising may falter if the strikes unify the population against external aggression rather than inspire revolt, potentially extending the conflict and amplifying financial drains through ongoing military commitments and reconstruction efforts. We have never been very good at predicting internal political and cultural dynamics.

Claims of eliminating nuclear threats are premature, as surviving elements could accelerate a breakout or disperse programs underground, necessitating further U.S. investments in containment that inflate budgets and risk market volatility from perceived endless entanglements.

The focus on Middle East peace discounts escalation risks, including proxy wars that drain resources without clear victories, potentially triggering oil price surges that fuel inflation, erode consumer spending, and compound debt servicing costs amid already overvalued markets.

Economically, the argument downplays immediate inflation from oil disruptions, which could exacerbate U.S. debt woes through higher borrowing rates, credit tightening, and reduced investor confidence, turning a supposed strength into a vulnerability that accelerates systemic financial pressures like asset bubbles bursting and recessionary spirals.

They didn’t close it… and the tweet sucks too. Still a potential problem.

The attacks’ most immediate economic jolt comes through energy markets, where Iran’s proximity to the Strait of Hormuz—chokepoint for 20% of global oil—poses an existential threat to supply stability. Retaliatory strikes, including potential mining of the strait or proxy attacks on Gulf infrastructure by groups like the Houthis, could propel crude prices to $100-$150 per barrel, reigniting inflation just as central banks grapple with sticky post-pandemic pressures.

This surge would erode consumer spending, already fragile amid AI-driven white-collar layoffs threatening up to 50% of U.S. jobs and creating a “negative feedback loop” of reduced demand and mortgage defaults. Oversupplied markets that once buffered costs— with Brent at $57 per barrel—could reverse abruptly, amplifying volatility in equities and commodities.

Gold and silver, traditional safe havens, are already rallying amid the uncertainty, while risk assets like tech stocks and cryptocurrencies face initial sell-offs as liquidity tightens. For the U.S., higher energy bills would exacerbate fiscal woes, forcing the Fed to navigate between hiking rates to combat inflation or easing to avert recession, potentially popping the AI bubble where overvalued investments mask underlying frailties. Adding to the peril, Iran’s advanced drone arsenal—featuring low-cost, mass-produced systems like the Shahed series, capable of swarming defenses—could prolong disruptions at minimal expense to Tehran, overwhelming expensive U.S. interceptors and turning the conflict into a drawn-out attrition battle that drains American resources.

The military intervention fractures an already polarized world, hastening de-dollarization and empowering rivals like China and the BRICS bloc. Iran’s counterstrikes on U.S. assets and Dubai signal a multi-front conflict that could draw in proxies, straining U.S. resources and inviting backlash from Russia and China, who view the assault as a violation of international norms.

With BRICS representing 45% of global population and GDP, their push for alternatives like BRICS Pay and non-dollar settlements gains momentum as sanctions lose bite. China’s economic slowdown, marked by a 90% drop in some property prices and a $1.2 trillion trade surplus, positions it to exploit the chaos: Divesting U.S. Treasuries at record pace tightens global liquidity, while overcapacity floods markets with cheap goods, displacing producers and fueling trade wars.

If the conflict prolongs, Iran’s nuclear program—delayed but not destroyed by strikes—could accelerate a breakout, polarizing alliances and reducing U.S. leverage as emerging markets flee dollar-denominated debt amid capital flight.

Further complicating the outlook, Iran’s sophisticated cyber units—honed from studying Stuxnet and capable of targeting U.S. critical infrastructure like power grids and hospitals—enable low-cost, asymmetric retaliation that could extend the conflict’s duration and economic toll, holding American systems hostage without direct confrontation.

Iran’s network of proxies, including Hezbollah remnants, Houthis, and Iraqi militias, adds another layer: By activating these groups for sustained harassment across multiple fronts—such as missile strikes on U.S. bases or shipping disruptions—the regime can prolong the conflict at minimal direct cost, imposing attrition on superior U.S. forces through guerrilla tactics and forcing a resource-draining quagmire.

This proxy dynamic could spiral further if Iran’s instability spills into neighboring regions, particularly through the perennial Kurdish issue, where a weakened Tehran might embolden Iranian Kurds like the PJAK (affiliated with Turkey’s PKK foes) to launch cross-border operations amid ongoing protests in Iran’s Kurdish areas, drawing in Turkey—a NATO ally wary of such empowerment—as it updates contingency plans to establish buffer zones and neutralize militants, potentially leading to incursions that extend the battlefield into Iraq and Syria. Such involvement risks straining NATO cohesion, as Turkish actions clash with U.S. Kurdish alliances elsewhere, while fostering refugee crises costing billions and amplifying oil volatility through disrupted routes, all of which compound international fiscal pressures like credit downgrades, investor flight, and accelerated de-dollarization as BRICS exploits the fragmentation for strategic gains.

This turmoil intersects with broader instabilities, where the S&P 500’s lofty valuations echo dot-com era excesses, vulnerable to a war-induced shock that cascades through private credit and shadow banking. Economists like Steve Hanke warn of a “financial crisis of 2026,” now potentially front-loaded by the Iran fallout, with gold surging to $6,000-$7,000 as a hedge against dollar erosion. The clean energy transition, already stressed by surging electricity demand from AI data centers, faces further disruption if Gulf oil flows halt, delaying renewables and spiking wholesale prices by 30-40%. In a worst-case scenario, as outlined by analysts, the attacks could lead to a “contested” air war, high U.S. casualties, and global recession, with equities tumbling and cryptos dropping before rebounding as hedges.

While probabilities of full collapse remain debated—the New York Fed at 20.4% for recession, IMF at 2.5% global growth—the Iran attacks elevate them dramatically, serving as a trigger for interconnected risks. Without de-escalation—through diplomacy like verifiable nuclear caps and sanctions relief, though history shows such efforts often falter against entrenched regimes—the system risks a cascade where war costs, inflation spikes, and market panics converge on U.S. debt, leading to insolvencies and power shifts.

An America-first approach demands prioritizing domestic resilience over endless foreign entanglements: ramping up U.S. energy independence through expanded drilling and nuclear investments to shield against oil shocks, imposing aggressive tariffs on adversaries like China to protect American jobs and reduce trade deficits, slashing foreign aid to non-allies to redirect funds toward debt reduction and military readiness, and bolstering border security to prevent spillover instability from affecting the homeland. These measures put American workers, innovation, and security at the forefront, bypassing ineffective global institutions that have proven unreliable in safeguarding U.S. interests.

The strikes on Iran may not guarantee collapse, but they starkly illuminate how fragile threads of finance and geopolitics can snap under pressure. Even if full prevention proves elusive amid entrenched global rivalries, preparation is key: Americans should focus on self-reliance by building personal emergency funds in stable assets like gold or U.S.-produced commodities, reducing household debt to weather credit crunches, diversifying investments into domestic industries insulated from foreign disruptions, stockpiling essentials like food and fuel for potential shortages, and staying informed through reliable U.S.-based sources while monitoring key indicators such as Treasury yields, job reports, and energy prices. In an uncertain world, true security starts at home.