Dear Feds For Freedom,

Last week, F4F leadership met with the Eradication of Anti-Christian Bias Taskforce, presenting the case that federal employees faced widespread discrimination due to their religious objections to the COVID-19 vaccine. Vance Day and his staff lead the Department of Justice (DOJ) Taskforce and listened with interest as we provided statistics from our survey, as well as the personal stories behind the data.

They urgently need additional narratives from the federal workforce to augment their draft religious discrimination report. We need to collect your concise, personalized 1-2 page narrative in support of this effort. Your written products should focus on how the process of seeking accommodation became the punishment.

Status of accommodation requests

Approval/denial/unanswered

Changes in accommodation request processing

Any other instance of religious discrimination unrelated to COVID-19 issues

Let me foot stomp. 1/2 pages only.

Do not use undefined acronyms, and do not provide classified material. We and the DOJ need to be able to sift through your information quickly.

If your religious accommodation was denied, please provide documentation. No other document is needed at this time.

If you have not filled out our Federal Religious Discrimination survey, please do so first. Then provide this concise summary.

Even if you have filled out our survey, please provide your narrative. This is a requirement.

The survey link: https://forms.gle/9qAKZwbZaDogQuff7

All narratives are needed by January 19, 2026. Please provide your story as a Word document. Send it to podcast.media.f4f@gmail.com.

Thank you and Sally Forth!!!