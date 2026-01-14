They Dragged Him off a Plane.

This presentation was recorded as a part of the Medical Freedom and the Constitution Summit 2025 at Patrick Henry College on October 11, 2025. We highly recommend watching on our Rumble or YouTube channels as the accompanying slides contain helpful information.

Are your children really yours? In this powerful and deeply unsettling talk, investigative journalist Alex Newman exposes how the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, and global elites are waging a coordinated war for control of the next generation — through schools, media, and international policy. See the full episode here.

From the corruption of education and faith to the rewriting of moral law itself, Newman connects the dots between global governance, UN “sustainability” goals, and spiritual warfare — showing how the battle for freedom, faith, and truth begins in the classroom.

He reveals how programs like UNESCO’s “Social Emotional Learning,” the 2030 Agenda, and Agenda 21 are being used to reshape the beliefs, values, and spiritual foundations of children worldwide — not to educate them, but to indoctrinate them into global citizenship and moral relativism.