This clip has made the rounds on X and other platforms over the last few years. I’ve watched it a few dozen times. The first time I couldn’t put my finger on just what made it so repugnant. Don’t get me wrong. This clown was talking about learning science from people interested in ending civilization.

Doesn’t get much worse than that, so I get it.

You are asking yourself…

“Jim, are you getting enough sleep? There is no need to contemplate it further. Fauci is awful.”

But, it means something…

He is easy to vilify and even easier to disparage. A short, small man with big machinations… Someone I suspect smells like the back of my grandmother’s shoe closet. You know, old things with the imprint, the cellular flakes of life barely clinging on the edges and left curling up in damp corners.

Still, it took a few more swings at bat before I hit on what bothers me so much about the video.

He drops the phrase, “Though I found myself …. learning from bioweaponers.” He is playing it off like it was some unlucky quirk of life that left him in the unhappy, lonely position of having to delve into the mysteries of the dark arts. He didn’t specifically equate the situation with martyrdom but if his comments about “being the science” are any indication of his true character, I strongly suspect he romanticized how he could engineer the media into treating him like a modern day Giodorno Bruno.

Given his stature, maybe it was more akin to Frodo the Ring-bearer, climbing up Mount Doom, carrying the unholy weight of bioweaponeer knowledge. In this case, he never made the trek, killed Samwise Morens, and turned the Shire into a feudal caste system.

I guess it is the not-so-subtle way in which he makes himself a victim while absolving himself of any need for restraint, caution, or wisdom that really turns my stomach. Ohhh! He found himself. He deliberately navigated an outward path of moral righteousness, calculating every step, as he dragged the rest of us into Hell.

Or maybe… I just don’t like tiny trolls who probably smell like old feet.