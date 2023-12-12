Want Big Change? Start Small! : Melissa Bruckner

This week, Melissa Bruckner and Megan Guerrero chat about Melissa’s background, her experience when the Covid-19 mandates were enacted, and her introduction to Feds for Freedom. Now a board member of F4F, Melissa discusses the mission and vision of the organization. She details how her agency, the Social Security Administration, is collecting race and ethnicity data and using it to then target the communities in an attempt to create equity throughout the government. This is an example of why Feds for Freedom members are so instrumental in affecting change- they know the ins and outs of the agencies’ policies!
The Feds
Want to know the truth about government corruption? The Feds podcast brings hidden truths to light. We’re insiders exposing wrongdoing, so YOU can demand accountability.Want to know the truth about government corruption? The Feds podcast brings hidden truths to light. We’re insiders exposing wrongdoing, so YOU can demand accountability.
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