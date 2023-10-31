Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom
The Feds
We Hold Rights, Use Them! A Chat with Jeremiah Hansen
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We Hold Rights, Use Them! A Chat with Jeremiah Hansen

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Feds For Freedom
Oct 31, 2023

Jeremiah Hansen, an aerospace engineer, has been a US Navy employee for the past 15 years. He took a bold stand at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren division when he saw his and others’ rights being trampled by the US Navy’s Covid policies. Knowing that the Navy’s policies were not above the law, Hansen and his co-workers quickly formed their organization, We Hold Rights, out of a desire to encourage all American citizens to know their rights and firmly claim them.


We Hold Rights: https://weholdrights.com

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