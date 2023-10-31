We Hold Rights, Use Them! A Chat with Jeremiah Hansen

Jeremiah Hansen, an aerospace engineer, has been a US Navy employee for the past 15 years. He took a bold stand at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren division when he saw his and others’ rights being trampled by the US Navy’s Covid policies. Knowing that the Navy’s policies were not above the law, Hansen and his co-workers quickly formed their organization, We Hold Rights, out of a desire to encourage all American citizens to know their rights and firmly claim them.
We Hold Rights: https://weholdrights.com