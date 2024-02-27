Willful Ignorance is Destroying the Military: Brad Miller

We are joined by Brad Miller, one of the principal co-organizers of the Declaration of Military Accountability and the one who initially rolled out the open letter to the American public on Jan 1, 2024. We talk about Brad’s experience being a Battalion Commander within the Army in the fall of 2021, what caused him to resign, his thoughts on talking with military personnel who see no issue with the military’s illegal behavior, and the effects on the country that stem from a military no longer grounded in the Constitution.

Brad Miller graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2003 and then served 19 years on active duty in the United States Army. He was relieved of battalion command for refusing to bow to the Covid-19 injection mandate. He subsequently resigned from the Army. He currently teaches at IPAK-EDU, has his own podcast, and serves as a volunteer to the military chapter of Children’s Health Defense. He has a wide variety of interests, which include history, literature, and other assorted topics. He champions freedom and is an outspoken critic of government overreach. He currently lives in Tennessee.

Show notes and links:

Declaration of Military Accountability

IPAK-EDU: Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge EDU

Brad Miller's Substack

Defending the Constitution Behind Enemy Lines

The Brad Miller Show

Children's Health Defense Military Chapter



People can find Brad on X: @bradmiller1010