Feds for Freedom agreed to financially support a lawsuit against the CIA. If you want to support the lawsuit please click this link and donate.

Why is this important?

Accountability shouldn’t sound like a utopian dream. We are an organization focused on acting. More specific to why we WANT to help the employees who were targeted… The clowns running the CIA in 2021 decided that anyone non-compliant with Executive Orders 14042 and 14043 were spies. In addition to being about the most offensive slur you can levy against IC professionals, the legalese for this kind of abuse of power is “arbitrary and capricious.”

The real problem …

The current administration was aware of the executive overreach. They had every opportunity to just correct the record. Multiple employer-employee dispute mechanisms were exhausted in 2025 and 2026 before dropping the lawsuit in federal court. This included directly asking current CIA Director Ratcliffe’s staff to simply correct the record.

I made the request. So, I know it occurred.

Why not fix it? It is no skin off their back. It could have been an easy fix that made the workforce happy. They chose the worst path possible: bureaucratic silence and shrugging of shoulders.

They didn’t bother to help the employees who … generally speaking … are most aligned with this administration. We expect this sort of slimy behavior from the last administration, but from President Trump’s team….

We all keep asking ourselves why?

I guess it doesn’t matter why. We all know the truth.

CIA Director Ratcliffe and Deputy Director Michael Ellis will go down as the worst leadership team in CIA history. I include Brennan in that comparison. At least he could execute on behalf of the communist-sympathizing, DEI team he hired to destroy the CIA. At least he knew how to get (agency destroying) things done.