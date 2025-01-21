70. Inspector Generals: Assisting Whistleblowers or Corruption?

Ryan Sweazey and Francesca Graham of Walk the Talk Foundation join The Feds this week. The role of an Inspector General is to identify and address misconduct within individual agencies, but instead, their offices have increasingly been used to cover up the misconduct and gaslight the whistleblower. Ryan and Francesca discuss specific examples of IG corruption, the plight of the whistleblower, what can be done to end the IG malfeasance under the Trump administration, and the value that the Walk the Talk Foundation adds to the equation.

Air Force Lt. Col. (Ret) Ryan Sweazey, founder of Walk the Talk Foundation, is a former Inspector General of the Air Force and currently a commercial airline pilot. Army Lt. Col. (Ret) Francesca Graham is the Chief Operations Officer and Chief Advisor for Walk the Talk. Both were assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency and saw incredible dysfunction within the DOD Inspector General’s office. In January 2022, Sweazey launched the Walk the Talk Foundation, with the mission to substantially change a dysfunctional Inspector General system, while advising and assisting victims navigating the treacherous waters of whistleblowing in the military.

Walk the Talk Foundation

Change.org Petition to Create Independent IG

Check out Feds For Freedom's Substack

Sign the Feds for Freedom DEI Petition: https://conservativechange.org/petition/dei-must-die-ban-taxpayer-funding/

Watch and listen to The Feds on any of these platforms:

https://taplink.cc/fedsforfreedom

Support the Work and Become a Member of Feds For Freedom www.fedsforfreedom.org/join

Follow Us on Social Media Instagram/X (Twitter)/Facebook: @feds4freedomusa