Feds For Freedom

Feds for Medical Freedom (F4MF) formed on 9 September 2021 immediately following issuance of Executive Orders 14042 and 14043. Most Americans were unaware that pockets of resistance to the totalitarian threat facing our nation were forming from the inside of our government… in every Agency and Department.

Government employees from our most powerful institutions told their employers…

We will not comply.

Defiant civil servants from the Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, the Central Intelligence Agency, Department of Defense, Department of Labor, Department of Justice, Department of Treasury, and many others put their careers and livelihoods on the line to fight the administrative state.

We were retaliated against, suffered discriminatory actions, and in some cases … found ourselves under investigation… simply for speaking out.

The litigation we initiated was ultimately successful. In January 2021, a ruling from the 5th circuit awarded all staff federal government employees a nationwide injunction against the vaccine mandate. That injunction out-survived the pandemic.

The federal government is the largest employer in the United States. If the federal government had fallen to coercion and mandates, the private sector would have been next in line to experience forced injections, and vaccine passports.

This little known act of defiance saved our country from descent into authoritarianism. F4MF hasn’t stopped fighting for our country and seeks to reform the deep state from the inside. We changed our name to Feds For Freedom (F4F) and are attacking the core issues that have been chipping away at every American’s Constitutionally protected rights and our claim on the American dream.

We thank you for your support.

Meet our content creators.

Stephanie also makes a mean set of barbecue ribs.

J. Earnest is a long time federal government employee working in the national security apparatus. He can be a bit too serious sometimes, but we love him anyway.

Jim Erdman is a contributor at F4F, the artist formerly known as Liberty Lad.

Woodland beast is our weapon of last resort… we like to keep all options on the table.

