Historical Lessons and Informed Consent
Ethical practices in science and medicine are not optional
6 hrs ago
•
Feds For Freedom
3
1:55
Mental Health Crisis
COVID made it worse.
Mar 26
•
Feds For Freedom
5
0:55
Our Injunction Just Ended.
We won bigly.
Mar 25
•
Feds For Freedom
22
79. Challenging the US Medical System | Dr. Mary Bowden | The Feds
79.
Mar 25
•
Feds For Freedom
5
50:59
When is a Win Not a Win?
When they appeal.
Mar 24
•
Feds For Freedom
2
0:57
UN Hires 110,000 Digital First Responders...
You paid for it...
Mar 23
•
Feds For Freedom
11
1:41
Oldie, but a Goodie
Enjoy.
Mar 23
8
6:21
Scott Bessent, Thank You!
Others in this government are doing the same.
Mar 20
•
Feds For Freedom
15
1
5:32
Kheriarty Discusses the Dangers of Technology
Freedom is at stake.
Mar 18
•
Feds For Freedom
8
1:36
78. Is Digitalization Threatening our Medical Freedom? | Valerie Borak and Dr. Sheila Furey | The Feds
This week on The Feds, Valerie Borak and Dr.
Mar 18
•
Feds For Freedom
7
55:02
EEO Investigations
Navigating EEO complaints
Mar 17
•
Feds For Freedom
3
1:06
Mass Formation...
We are all emotional beings.
Mar 16
•
Feds For Freedom
4
