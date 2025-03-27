Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom

Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Liberty Lad
Science Corner
FOIA Highlight
Operation Warp Speed
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Historical Lessons and Informed Consent
Ethical practices in science and medicine are not optional
  
Feds For Freedom
1:55
Mental Health Crisis
COVID made it worse.
  
Feds For Freedom
0:55
Our Injunction Just Ended.
We won bigly.
  
Feds For Freedom
79. Challenging the US Medical System | Dr. Mary Bowden | The Feds
79.
  
Feds For Freedom
50:59
When is a Win Not a Win?
When they appeal.
  
Feds For Freedom
0:57
UN Hires 110,000 Digital First Responders...
You paid for it...
  
Feds For Freedom
1:41
Oldie, but a Goodie
Enjoy.
6:21
Scott Bessent, Thank You!
Others in this government are doing the same.
  
Feds For Freedom
1
5:32
Kheriarty Discusses the Dangers of Technology
Freedom is at stake.
  
Feds For Freedom
1:36
78. Is Digitalization Threatening our Medical Freedom? | Valerie Borak and Dr. Sheila Furey | The Feds
This week on The Feds, Valerie Borak and Dr.
  
Feds For Freedom
55:02
EEO Investigations
Navigating EEO complaints
  
Feds For Freedom
1:06
Mass Formation...
We are all emotional beings.
  
Feds For Freedom
1:22
© 2025 Feds for Freedom
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture