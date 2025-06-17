91. The Toxic Truth about Pesticide Liability Shields | Kelly Ryerson | The Feds

Kelly Ryerson, known on social media as “Glyphosate Girl,” joins The Feds this week to discuss pesticide toxicity and the pending pesticide company liability shield bills in state and federal legislatures.

Do you know what chemicals are in or on your produce? Why are pesticide companies seeking the passage of liability shield legislation? What is to gain by creating glyphosate-resistant plants? Does the recent MAHA Commission Report address pesticide toxicity? What pesticides are even worse than glyphosate? These are all questions we discuss this week.

Kelly Ryerson works at the intersection of agriculture and health. She regularly collaborates with regenerative farmers, scientists, policymakers and media to address agrochemical damage to our soil and bodies. Kelly is the co-Executive Director of American Regeneration and also founded the news site Glyphosate Facts. Kelly has contributed to numerous podcasts, publications, and documentaries including the recent award winning documentary Common Ground. She is an Ambassador for The Rodale Institute. Kelly has a BA from Dartmouth College, an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and completed training in integrative health coaching at Duke Integrative Medicine.

Follow Kelly @GlyphosateGirl on X and Instagram

Visit GlyphosateFacts.com

Check out AmericanRegeneration.org and RodaleInstitute.org

