Natural vs. Vaccine-Induced Immunity

Dozens of military service members are currently being discharged after they declined the flu shot, citing medical, religious, and Constitutional reasons. They have been discriminated against, put on leave without pay, and ordered before military discharge boards. Please check out the full podcast here.
Military personnel share their story.
Brennan Schilperoort “Skip”, Major, US Air Force Air Mobility Command
Chris Babscak, Technical Sergeant, Arkansas Air National Guard
Kim Bitter, Major, Nurse in the US Air Force Reserve
Tony Oslin, Technical Sergeant, Air Force National Guard
