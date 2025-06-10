90. Military Discharging Flu Shot Objectors!! | Skip, Kim, Chris, & Tony | The Feds

Dozens of military service members are currently being discharged after they declined the flu shot, citing medical, religious, and Constitutional reasons. They have been discriminated against, put on leave without pay, and ordered before military discharge boards.

This week, The Feds hosts four military service members who are currently facing discharge:

Brennan Schilperoort “Skip”, Major, US Air Force Air Mobility Command

Chris Babscak, Technical Sergeant, Arkansas Air National Guard

Kim Bitter, Major, Nurse in the US Air Force Reserve

Tony Oslin, Technical Sergeant, Air Force National Guard

In this episode, we discuss how the flu shot requirement is inherently discriminatory, the fact that these harms are still continuing under the second Trump administration, how the wrongs can be righted and how to avoid unconstitutional actions like these in the future.

An update to the DoD policy on flu shots states that the flu shot will only be given to “Service members” when it “most directly contributes to readiness”. As of May 29, 2025, the regulations have been updated to change the specifications for who is required to get a flu shot and who is not, but the actions to sever members from military service for exercising their rights to refuse an injection continue.

To see the memo yourself please see these posts on X:

https://x.com/RealChapAmerica/status/1930304887750853054

https://x.com/PamLongCO/status/1930980255717601765

If you want to join the military members and supporters in a pledge to seek accountability for unlawful actions being taken please sign the declaration here: https://militaryaccountability.net

If you are ready to take further action, please contact your senators and representatives and make your voice be heard. https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm

https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

Check out Feds For Freedom's Substack

Watch and listen to The Feds on any of these platforms:

https://taplink.cc/fedsforfreedom

Support the Work and Become a Member of Feds For Freedom www.fedsforfreedom.org/join

Follow Feds For Freedom on Social Media Instagram/X (Twitter)/Facebook: @feds4freedomusa