94. COVID Retaliation Continues 5 YEARS Later!! | Mark Pemberton | The Feds

State Department law enforcement officer Mark Pemberton joins The Feds this week, detailing the retaliation he has experienced over the past five years. In 2020, Mark refused to sign a statement agreeing to follow CDC guidance outside of work hours. In addition, citing the information given in the package insert, Mark also refused to take the provided COVID-19 tests. For that, in conjunction with the accusation that Mark was a white extremist due to his statement that he wanted to get married and have a family, Mark was labeled an “insider threat.”

Five years later, his superiors are currently considering a 6-day suspension for Mark due to his declination of the COVID-19 testing.

The government-wide weaponization of disciplinary and administrative processes must be addressed in this current Trump administration. Specifically in Mark’s case, the State Department’s Office of Special Investigations has a terrible reputation for using abusive administrative and disciplinary techniques for issues that should have resulted in an investigation, not in disciplinary action. Those who refused the COVID protocols, pushing back against the mandates, are still experiencing this weaponization firsthand.

Check out Feds For Freedom's Substack

Watch and listen to The Feds on any of these platforms:

https://taplink.cc/fedsforfreedom

Support the Work of Feds For Freedom https://www.fedsforfreedom.org/donate

Follow Feds For Freedom on Social Media Instagram/X (Twitter)/Facebook: @feds4freedomusa