Owning Mistakes.

R. Davis Younts is a constitutional attorney for military service members actively being suspended from the US military after declining to take the flu shot. We discuss the recent Cleveland Clinic study that found people who took the flu shot were 27% more likely to get the flu! We question who is possibly giving these orders under the current administration.

We also discuss the three categories of military members who were harmed by the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Service members seeking reinstatement are being required to sign this declaration: “My decision to separate was made freely and without coercion.” We end with a discussion of the lawsuits that will give Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, listed as a defendant, the opportunity to, instead of defending past unlawful military policies, use the Constitution as the ultimate law and policymaker in the military, and make whole those who have been greatly wronged. See the whole podcast here.