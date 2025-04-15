82. Military SUSPENDING Flu Shot Decliners | R. Davis Younts | The Feds

Joining The Feds this week is R. Davis Younts, constitutional attorney to military service members actively being suspended from the US military after declining to take the flu shot. We discuss the recent Cleveland Clinic study that found people who took the flu shot were 27% more likely to get the flu! We question who is possibly giving these orders under the current administration.

We also discuss the three categories of military members who were harmed by the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Service members seeking reinstatement are being required to sign this declaration: “My decision to separate was made freely and without coercion.” We end with a discussion of the lawsuits that will give Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, listed as a defendant, the opportunity to, instead of defending past unlawful military policies, use the Constitution as the ultimate law and policymaker in the military, and make whole those who have been greatly wronged.

Lt. Col. R. Davis Younts, Ret., served as an officer in the Air Force JAG Corps and now works

as a constitutional attorney. He was ranked the number one senior defense counsel in the Air Force and has won a number of awards for his service record, including the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, and the Trial Advocacy Award from the Association of Trial Lawyers of America. Davis founded Younts Law in order to provide legal guidance and expert criminal defense to service members and veterans. Younts graduated from the Dickinson School of Law of the Pennsylvania State University. He was a law student on September 11, 2001, a day which prompted him to pursue military service.

Follow Davis on X: @davisyounts

Visit his website: www.themilitarycounsel.com

Cleveland Clinic flu shot study: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.01.30.25321421v3

Check out Feds For Freedom's Substack

Watch and listen to The Feds on any of these platforms:

https://taplink.cc/fedsforfreedom

Support the Work and Become a Member of Feds For Freedom www.fedsforfreedom.org/join

Follow Us on Social Media Instagram/X (Twitter)/Facebook: @feds4freedomusa