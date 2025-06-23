We are joined by Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt. Both are independent reporters and researchers. This week, we discuss the PREP Act, the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, a law passed in 2005 used as the US government justification for all COVID-19 mandates. Sasha and Katherine discuss the inherently unconstitutional nature of the law, the ongoing legal efforts to skirt this law, recent Idaho legislation, and other measures that can be taken to return bodily autonomy rights to Americans. Katherine and Sasha point out that this law is treasonous, and give the reasons why. We also discuss how the COVID-19 emergency is still in effect until 2029 and perhaps why it hasn’t been cancelled.

Sasha Latypova is an independent writer and researcher. She spent 25 years of her professional career in healthcare technology, medical device and pharmaceutical R&D industries. Sasha has retired from pharma and currently writes a popular independent Substack publication Due Diligence and Art.

Katherine Watt is a reporter, paralegal, wife and mother. Her primary work product is a timeline documenting acts of treason committed by federal legislators, executives, civil administrators and judges, called the “American Domestic Bioterrorism Program,” and can be found at her Substack, Bailiwick News. See the full podcast here.