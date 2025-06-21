The Parental Dilemma...

Paul Thomas, MD, well-known retired pediatrician, joins The Feds this week to shed light on the corruption within the medical system that attempted to strip him of his ability to provide informed consent. After witnessing healthy children become autistic within his own practice, he began studying the vaccinations he offered. He published The Vaccine Friendly Plan, providing informed consent for his readers and suggesting an alternative vaccination plan. The Oregon Medical Board then asked him to prove his plan was safer and more effective than the CDC schedule. He responded by hiring outside analysts and conducting a vaxxed-unvaxxed study within his own practice. After his findings, and during COVID, the medical board stripped him of his license. See the full podcast here.

For most of the audience… This isn’t a dilemma we are facing. Please pass the podcast to a friend who needs their dilemma solved.