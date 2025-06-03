89. Think Twice: Vax Facts | Dr. Paul Thomas, MD | The Feds

Paul Thomas, MD, well-known retired pediatrician, joins The Feds this week to shed light on the corruption within the medical system that attempted to strip him of his ability to provide informed consent. After witnessing healthy children become autistic within his own practice, he began studying the vaccinations he offered. He published The Vaccine Friendly Plan, providing informed consent for his readers and suggesting an alternative vaccination plan. The Oregon Medical Board then asked him to prove his plan was safer and more effective than the CDC schedule. He responded by hiring outside analysts and conducting a vaxxed-unvaxxed study within his own practice. After his findings, and during COVID, the medical board stripped him of his license.

This week, we hear his story, including an update regarding his lawsuit, discuss waning immunity in the middle-aged population, chat about the recent measles cases, and talk about his new book, Vax Facts: What to Consider before Vaccinating at All Ages and Stages of Life. We also hear what Dr. Paul has been doing alternatively to treat his recently diagnosed cancer.

Dr. Paul is the host of Good Morning CHD - Pediatric Perspectives and founder & host of With The Wind: Science Revealed. He is the co-founder of KidsFirst4Ever.com.

Visit KidsFirst4Ever.com and watch a presentation on the vaxxed-unvaxxed data.

Order his new book: Vax Facts: What to Consider before Vaccinating at All Ages and Stages of Life

Watch With the Wind: Science Revealed

Check out Feds For Freedom's Substack

Watch and listen to The Feds on any of these platforms:

https://taplink.cc/fedsforfreedom

Support the Work and Become a Member of Feds For Freedom www.fedsforfreedom.org/join

Follow Feds For Freedom on Social Media Instagram/X (Twitter)/Facebook: @feds4freedomusa