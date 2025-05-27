88. Fed Employees Not Hired Based on Merit?! | Nick Berry | The Feds

Nicholas Berry, Senior Counsel with America First Legal, joins The Feds this week to address a new legal challenge to a 40 year old Carter-era policy. American First Legal is representing Feds For Freedom and American Moment. The Luevano consent decree ended and prohibited the government’s use of a standard, merit-based aptitude test to enter federal service. We discuss the implications this policy has had on the American public and the federal government, and also discuss other affirmative action cases that are currently in the courts.

Link to the legal intervention document: https://media.aflegal.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/19122251/Motion-to-Intervene-in-Luevano-Consent-Decree-Lawsuit.pdf

America First Legal Press Release: https://aflegal.org/america-first-legal-moves-to-intervene-in-major-lawsuit-to-restore-lawful-merit-based-hiring-across-the-federal-government/

