86. Is the FBI Needed? | Garret O’Boyle | The Feds

Garret O’Boyle, former FBI agent and Congressional whistleblower, joins The Feds for a second interview to discuss the inaction of FBI Director Kash Patel to bring Garret and other suspended FBI whistleblowers back. We discuss what the fundamental mission of the FBI should be, what it was under the past administration, and what the current mission is under the new leadership. Is the FBI needed anymore? Why do the COVID-19 mandates need to be named unlawful now? How has COVID affected the families of the active freedom fighters? These are all questions we explore in this episode.
Follow Garret on X: @GOBactual | Instagram: gobactual
Garret’s Last Line Substack: https://lastline.substack.com/
The Suspendables: https://the-suspendables.com/
The Feds first interview w/ Garret
