Fighting Tyranny

Lucia Sinatra, co-founder of No College Mandates, joins The Feds to discuss the current status of college and university COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and to provide insight into what students’ experiences were during the mandate era. While all regular schools have dropped their policies post-Executive Order signed by President Trump in February 2025, many student healthcare programs have not. Lucia is working with congressmen to codify the executive order into law, and add language that includes healthcare students.

Lucia Sinatra is a retired corporate securities attorney. After becoming a mother, Lucia turned her attention to fighting inequities in public schools in California for students with learning disabilities. She co-founded No College Mandates to help end college and university Covid vaccine mandates and to offer free public resources which have helped tens of thousands of students and families make the most informed decisions about continuing education. See the full podcast here.