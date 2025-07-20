Garret O’Boyle, former FBI agent and Congressional whistleblower, joins The Feds for a second interview to discuss the inaction of FBI Director Kash Patel to bring Garret and other suspended FBI whistleblowers back. We discuss what the fundamental mission of the FBI should be, what it was under the past administration, and what the current mission is under the new leadership. Is the FBI needed anymore? Why do the COVID-19 mandates need to be named unlawful now? How has COVID affected the families of the active freedom fighters? These are all questions we explore in this episode. See the full episode here.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Garret O'Boyle Speaks Out.
Should the FBI even exist?
Jul 20, 2025
The Feds
Want to know the truth about government corruption? The Feds podcast brings hidden truths to light. We’re insiders exposing wrongdoing, so YOU can demand accountability.Want to know the truth about government corruption? The Feds podcast brings hidden truths to light. We’re insiders exposing wrongdoing, so YOU can demand accountability.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post