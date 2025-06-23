Bill Gates: Omicron is a Better Vaccine...

Every time I hear this specious Epstein pal speak, I am reassured that evil is real and Satan is powerful. Fauci may have been pardoned by a man barely able to speak and completely unaware that his signature was being mass produced with an autopen, but Bill Gates received no such grace.

He better buckle up for the ride.

He knew natural immunity was a thing long before he invested in mRNA tech, making billions. Let’s also remember that he shorted those same stocks when the jabs proved less than effective and increasingly dangerous.

Even if he weren’t closely associated with pedophilia, stricken with rampant greed, and interested in mass depopulation, I find Bill Gates profoundly repugnant. He looks like a caricature of a caricature of dime store literary villain.

Hopefully the US Government’s aversion to prosecuting Epstein’s clients won’t limit their interest in Gates. There are plenty of reasons to pursue a man profiting off the general public’s poor health.

Accountability is coming and Gates has a money trail impossible to miss.