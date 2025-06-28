Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom


Manufacturing a Bird Flu Emergency | Dr. Sheila Furey | The Feds

In case you missed it first time around.
Feds For Freedom
Jun 28, 2025


Dr. Sheila Furey joins The Feds again this week to discuss what she learned at Ginkgo Biosecurity’s International Bird Flu Summit in October 2024. We talk about their plan for extensive PCR testing, biosurveillance on small farms, and the H5N1 vaccine rollout.

Dr. Sheila Furey is a practicing psychiatrist in Richmond, Virginia and is co-founder of the Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance.

Look up the biosafety labs in your state: https://www.usatoday.com/pages/interactives/biolabs/

Article: Deadly virus samples went missing from lab in ‘major biosecurity breach’

Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance Website

VAMFA's X @VAMEDFREEDOM

VAMFA's Facebook

