93. The State of Religious Liberty in America | Brad Dacus, Esq. | The Feds

This week on The Feds, Brad Dacus, attorney and founder of the Pacific Justice Institute (PJI), gives a reading on the pulse of religious liberty in the United States.

This week, Brad explores the state of US religious freedoms, discussing pressing issues like vaccine mandates and the clash between Big Pharma and religious communities. From denied exemptions in the military, to subtle forms of persecution, we discuss how Americans are navigating threats to their religious liberties. Brad gives insight on the Religious Freedom Commission (est. 2025), the cultural acceptance of President Trump’s DEI purge, the erosion of freedoms, and what it means for the soul of our nation.

Brad Dacus earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Texas School of Law. With a fervent dedication to constitutional rights, Brad founded the Pacific Justice Institute (PJI) in 1997. PJI has since grown into one of the largest Christian non-profit organizations, offering legal—free of charge—services to defend faith and family. He also hosts, “Brad Dacus Live”; which can be watched Monday through Thursday on Hischannel.com, and is a regular voice on the “Dacus Report.” Brad delivers a succinct legal commentary, “The Legal Edge,” which is broadcasted on more than 800 radio stations weekly.

