We Must Band Together

Kristi Dobbs is a dental hygienist who was severely injured by the COVID-19 shot in January 2021. Kristi reached out to many for help, including NIH itself, but was gaslit and censored repeatedly. She has found the most healing through dietary changes and through the community she helped form, React 19.

In our discussion, Kristi sheds light on the common difficulties the vaccine injured face in receiving medical help, and the emotional and spiritual toll that results. Kristi currently serves at React 19’s board secretary and is now an integrative dental hygienist, having completely changed the way she approached dentistry as a result of her vaccine injury experience. See the full podcast here.