85. The End of the Legacy Media and Surge of Citizen Journalism | Sam Anthony | The Feds

This week, Sam Anthony joins The Feds to discuss the downfall of legacy media, the alternative media, and his own hyper-local online news source model, YourNews.com, which gives a platform to citizen journalists. Sam discusses the shareholders behind news organizations, how to avoid that model, and what he thinks will be the eventual downfall of the legacy media.

Sam Anthony possesses over two decades of expertise in the online media industry, propelled by his conviction that the internet would revolutionize traditional media and usher in a more vibrant and adaptable media landscape. He has played a pivotal role in designing and implementing technology that has enabled thousands of journalists to seamlessly transition into this new digital realm. Sam is dedicated to establishing a media platform that unveils the truth without censorship. His mission is to restore the power of the press to the people, where he firmly believes it rightfully belongs. Sam is originally from Chicago but now lives in Florida.

