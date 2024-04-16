33. Sonny Fleeman: Did the VA Secretary Mandate a Toxic Exposure

This week our guest is Sonny Fleeman, a combat veteran and current Claims Officer in the Department of Veterans Affairs. Sonny is the VA whistleblower who has been shouting from the rooftops that the COVID-19 shots contain toxic elements that can be claimed as a Toxic Exposure Risk Activity (TERA) under the PACT ACT. The VA Secretary mandated this toxic exposure risk for all VA workers through the Covid- 19 mandates, yet included a policy that the Toxic Exposure Risks cannot be claimed due to any vaccination! AND

The VA Secretary mandated this toxic exposure risk for all VA workers through the Covid- 19 mandates, yet included a policy that the Toxic Exposure Risks cannot be claimed due to any vaccination!

In our conversation with Sonny, we talk about the VA cover-up and immense fraud surrounding this policy and how veterans can seek accountability through the filing of claims.

We discuss how to get your own whistleblower complaint FOIA’d and released to the public in a timely manner and hear from Sonny the sad reality that whistleblowers are not necessarily provided protection, but instead guaranteed silencing and censored.

Sonny Fleeman is a combat veteran and medically retired Non-commissioned officer from the Army National Guard's infantry. Following the conclusion of his civilian law enforcement career due to combat-related health conditions, he joined the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2017. Sonny has since been dedicated to his role as a Rating Veteran Service Representative. Beyond his professional duties, he actively participates in the non-profit group Feds For Freedom and is a signatory of the Declaration of Military Accountability. Sonny is recognized as a federal whistleblower, underscoring his commitment to integrity and accountability. He is deeply committed to ensuring that veterans receive the support and benefits they have earned and deserve.

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