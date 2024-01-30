Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom
The Feds
Persisting Despite Retaliation: Marcus Thornton
0:00
-40:32

Persisting Despite Retaliation: Marcus Thornton

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Feds For Freedom
Jan 30, 2024

Marcus is the President and Co-Founder of Feds For Freedom.  He has been a Political Officer with the Department of State since 2016. Today, Marcus talks about the retaliation he has been met with since forming Feds for Freedom, how he has responded, and what the Supreme Court decision on F4F’s lawsuit means. We discuss the organization itself- what makes its members so valuable to the American public and how you can join their ranks! Members can find the link to access the mentioned F4F Townhall recording in our next newsletter


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