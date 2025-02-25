Playback speed
75. Country Music Meets Covid Resistance | Ryan Weaver | The Feds

Feb 25, 2025
Ryan Weaver, Nashville country singer, motivational speaker, former Army intelligence analyst, joins the podcast this week to talk about the censorship he experienced posting against-the-flow Covid material on his social media. We talk about the country music industry, and find out who actually owns the business side of it. Ryan emphasizes the danger that jumping to conclusions pose to both sides of the political aisle.

Ryan Weaver’s Official Website:https://ryanweaver.net/

Ryan’s video supporting Feds for Freedom, Firefighters for Freedom, Hollywood for Freedom, and US Freedom Flyers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aVM2sFxBmY&t=81s

Ryan Weaver and Chad Prather’s “He’s Still Your President”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vr49niCXXhQ

Ryan’s “Get Up”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVBzw4s1XYY

Ryan’s “Burn”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnuRqHMqxF4&t=3s

Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1_RKu-ESCY

Ryan’s Facebook & Instagram: @RyanWeaverCountry

