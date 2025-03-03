The Illusion Of Connection

Share this postFeds for FreedomThe Illusion Of ConnectionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript5Share this postFeds for FreedomThe Illusion Of ConnectionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Illusion Of ConnectionMattias Desmet talks about mass formation.Feds For FreedomMar 03, 20255Share this postFeds for FreedomThe Illusion Of ConnectionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptMattias Desmet came on our podcast on 7 January 2025 to discuss mass formation psychosis. Please tune in to hear the full interview.Please become paid subscriber to the Substack.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postFeds for FreedomThe Illusion Of ConnectionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe FedsWant to know the truth about government corruption? The Feds podcast brings hidden truths to light. We’re insiders exposing wrongdoing, so YOU can demand accountability.Want to know the truth about government corruption? The Feds podcast brings hidden truths to light. We’re insiders exposing wrongdoing, so YOU can demand accountability.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeFeds For FreedomRecent EpisodesHistorical Lessons and Informed Consent6 hrs ago • Feds For FreedomMental Health CrisisMar 26 • Feds For Freedom79. Challenging the US Medical System | Dr. Mary Bowden | The FedsMar 25 • Feds For FreedomWhen is a Win Not a Win?Mar 24 • Feds For FreedomUN Hires 110,000 Digital First Responders...Mar 23 • Feds For FreedomOldie, but a GoodieMar 23Scott Bessent, Thank You!Mar 20 • Feds For FreedomKheriarty Discusses the Dangers of TechnologyMar 18 • Feds For Freedom
Share this post