Many Feds for Freedom supporters heard the question, “Are you sure you want to do this?” Nobody knew we would be in this fight for over three years and counting.

I didn’t know what I was getting into, but I like a good fight.

We are emerging on the other side and we aren’t without our scars, but we won on many fronts. The culture that contributed to our daily harassment is crumbling before our eyes. The new administration is like a belt-fed, gas-operated, air-cooled fully automatic deep state destruction machine. The actual science is catching up with common sense.

We are on the offensive and we shouldn’t let up. I’m glad I decided to do this. I am glad a whole bunch of F4F members chose to do the same.

If you aren’t a member, become one by donating.

If you are a member consider volunteering some of your time.

If you happened to wander into our little Substack. You’re welcome. The members of our organization are cut from a different cloth. Enjoy the fireworks.

Sally Forth!