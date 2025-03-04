Playback speed
76. DOGE, the Surveillance State, and the End to Social Isolation | Aaron Kheriaty, MD | The Feds

Feds For Freedom
Mar 04, 2025
Joining The Feds this week is Aaron Kheriaty, MD – psychiatrist, author, speaker, and Missouri v. Biden plaintiff. We begin by discussing DOGE and the role of artificial intelligence. We discuss REAL ID’s that are catapulting the United States further towards a surveillance state. Dr. Kheriaty details what can be done to reign in the intelligence agencies, who ultimately use the data from the surveillance systems. We discuss Missouri v. Biden, the censorship case of which the judge wrote that, if true, is “the worst free speech violation in the history of the United States.” We end with Dr. Kheriaty’s thoughts on social isolation and what measures the American public can take to end it.

Dr. Kheriaty’s website: https://www.aaronkheriaty.com/

Substack: https://aaronkheriaty.substack.com/

Book The New Abnormal: The Rise of the Biomedical Security Statehttps://www.amazon.com/dp/1684513855/

Dr. Kheriaty’s Twitter: @AaronKheriatyMD

